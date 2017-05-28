[Add Watch] seem not work?
show the relevant code using SRC
i can't seem to find a function/command called Add Watch
I have this problem as well. Is there no solution? :(
Values are defenitely in scope and i also tried:
class CFix { } ExtFix;
It is still not working. Any suggestions?
RichPiano: I have this problem as well. Is there no solution? :(
Values are defenitely in scope and i also tried:
class CFix { } ExtFix;
Thank you for your answer.
Howerver 1) why does my editor not work then?
2) It does compile perfectly well on my computer. It's a legit way to declare classes or structs? Have you tested it?
I have a different build though. Version 5.00 build 1601, last updated on May 19. Maybe this is an issue but I don't see how..
RichPiano:
Howerver 1) why does my editor not work then?
2) It does compile perfectly well on my computer. It's a legit way to declare classes or structs? Have you tested it?
I have a different build though. Version 5.00 build 1601, last updated on May 19. Maybe this is an issue but I don't see how..
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Ok I have the same MT4 build number (1090).
But judging from the screenshot alone isn't it weird that I can't even display i, the counting variable? how would the rest of my code even contribute to that failure?
I also tested it on MetaQuotes code and it doesn't work either. So I guess I'm doing something completely wrong. I just don't know what. Here's what I did:
1. Place stop point with F9 somewhere
2. Run code in debug mode. It stops at stop point.
3. I add variables (in scope) to my watchlist. they fail to show.
Where did I mess this up? :/
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Hi,
In my memory,it can work well long time ago when i use this function.
but recently,i back to modify a old program,
When i put var into [Add Watch],
its value always show "Expression could not be evaluated".
Whats wrong?
Thanks in advance.