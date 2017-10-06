Internet Read function does not read updates
Hello,
i have a function created with wininet which does read the website content into a string and i am wondering, when i change the website content then the function does not show me the new content, but when i close metatarder and start new, then he show me now the new website content, but why must i first close and restart the metatrader? Can the function not give me direct the new website content without restarting MT4?
Try forcing the InternetOpenUrl() to reload the content from the server (rather than from the cache) by setting the INTERNET_FLAG_RELOAD.
Hello guys,
i just found yor Indicator code. I also want to read a content from a website. I coppied the indicator added my own website and it is running very well! My question now is, how can I set the exact characters or int's I want to read from this website?
I found something in the Terminal which seems to be from the website I want to read. The red underlined parts belong to the content of the website. But now I want to read sth. diffrent. Maybe you can tell me how.
Thank you
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello,
i have a function created with wininet which does read the website content into a string and i am wondering, when i change the website content then the function does not show me the new content, but when i close metatarder and start new, then he show me now the new website content, but why must i first close and restart the metatrader? Can the function not give me direct the new website content without restarting MT4?