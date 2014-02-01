How to create a logo for product

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Hi all

 Can anybody give a head up how to create a logo  for product.The easiest way I haven`t got time playing with pictures.

 

Thank you 

 
Millionplan:

Hi all

 Can anybody give a head up how to create a logo  for product.The easiest way I haven`t got time playing with pictures.

If you haven't got time then just create a square of a single colour with the name of the product on it in a contrasting colour . . .  it will look pretty bad but if that all you have time for them it will probably reflect your product correctly  
 

Noo in that case  I pay more time to it..I just thought there is website or a way how to sort it out quickly.So photo shop programme and here we go then.

Thanks 

 
Hi there are free and open source softwares that can help. My favourite is <ADVERTISING IS NOT ALLOWED>. After downloading it you can view a few tutorials on youtube. If you find it too hard you can just create a black and white logo with some illustration in the middle.
 
Millionplan:

Noo in that case  I pay more time to it..I just thought there is website or a way how to sort it out quickly.So photo shop programme and here we go then.

Thanks 

illustrator is the best way to create a vector logo.
but if you don't have much time, you can also use some websites where you can create it online.
don't know much of them,but i used this one for example several times: <ADVERTISING IS NOT ALLOWED>
[Deleted]  
There are some websites with many logos distributed under Creative Commons licenses ready to be used. You can Google for "logos creative commons" or "free logos", and have a look at the licenses.
 
creating logo is simple, just take time and do it yourself.
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