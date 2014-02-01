How to create a logo for product
Millionplan:If you haven't got time then just create a square of a single colour with the name of the product on it in a contrasting colour . . . it will look pretty bad but if that all you have time for them it will probably reflect your product correctly
Hi all
Can anybody give a head up how to create a logo for product.The easiest way I haven`t got time playing with pictures.
Noo in that case I pay more time to it..I just thought there is website or a way how to sort it out quickly.So photo shop programme and here we go then.
Thanks
Hi there are free and open source softwares that can help. My favourite is <ADVERTISING IS NOT ALLOWED>. After downloading it you can view a few tutorials on youtube. If you find it too hard you can just create a black and white logo with some illustration in the middle.
Millionplan:illustrator is the best way to create a vector logo.
Noo in that case I pay more time to it..I just thought there is website or a way how to sort it out quickly.So photo shop programme and here we go then.
Thanks
but if you don't have much time, you can also use some websites where you can create it online.
don't know much of them,but i used this one for example several times: <ADVERTISING IS NOT ALLOWED>
There are some websites with many logos distributed under Creative Commons licenses ready to be used. You can Google for "logos creative commons" or "free logos", and have a look at the licenses.
creating logo is simple, just take time and do it yourself.
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Hi all
Can anybody give a head up how to create a logo for product.The easiest way I haven`t got time playing with pictures.
Thank you