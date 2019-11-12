How do I add a logo to Expert?
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types / OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL
- www.mql5.com
//| Create Bitmap Label object | chart_ID=0, sub_window=0, x=0, y=0, width=0, height=0, ...
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Hi everyone
How do I add a logo to Expert?
Sample :
thanks all of you.