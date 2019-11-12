How do I add a logo to Expert?

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Hi everyone
How do I add a logo to Expert?
Sample :


thanks all of you.

 

Hi use a https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/objectconstants/enum_object/obj_bitmap_label

Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types / OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types / OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL
  • www.mql5.com
//| Create Bitmap Label object                                       |               chart_ID=0,                               sub_window=0,                             x=0,                                      y=0,                                      width=0,                                  height=0,                 ...
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