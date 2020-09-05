Error Code 5004 - page 4
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hey
it seems error 5004 is related to not closing file!
Please use the </> button to insert your code.
I have the same 5004 error popping up while testing the EA using Strategy Tester. It must be a bug in mt4 since it can open other files in in the same session but suddenly it cannot open files.
I use this for backtesting a machine learning algorithm.
Now I need another platform for backtesting the algorithm since mt4 doesn't work.
Any ideas on other backtesting platforms?
Preferably python based.
Try MT5.
I am trying to debug my program and I am having the same issue.
Based on the example in the FileOpen Docs, I created this function to read a symbol list from a file.
I included the file in the editor's "Files Directory" and I call the funcion like that:
I tried many different parameters and filePaths
1 - Tried to use the therminal file path and none of this works.
I got the errors: 5002 e 5004
ERR_WRONG_FILENAME
5002
Invalid file name
ERR_CANNOT_OPEN_FILE
5004
File opening error