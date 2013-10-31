Problem with charts in MetaTrader 5 for Android !!!

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I have Sony Experia L with android 4.1.2. When swich to charts, half graphic disappear from the screen. In another taps everything is fine. I try to uninstal and instal again, but it's the same. What can i do to solve my problem, is there some settings in program or phone?
 
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