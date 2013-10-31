Problem with charts in MetaTrader 5 for Android !!!
I have Sony Experia L with android 4.1.2. When swich to charts, half graphic disappear from the screen. In another taps everything is fine. I try to uninstal and instal again, but it's the same. What can i do to solve my problem, is there some settings in program or phone?
- Any rookie question, so as not to clutter up the forum. Professionals, don't pass by. Nowhere without you - 6.
- MetaTrader 4 Build 600 with Updated MQL4 Language and Market of Applications Released
- Bug MetaTrader 4 application
You have to write to ServiceDesk.
Get in touch with developers using Service Desk!
- www.mql5.com
We therefore attach great importance to all user reports about issues in our programs and try to answer each one of them.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register