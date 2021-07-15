Can't add custom indicators - page 3
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P.S. It's not the only way, but it's simplest for non technical person I think.
I am new to MT4. I just got a new indicator and they are not in the list of custom indicator. I also do not have a folder called custom indicator. The file extention is.ex4 and I downloaded it and copied and pasted in C:\USERS\USER NAME\APPDATA\ROAMING\METAQUOTES\TERMINAL\32 CHARACTER LONG MT4 ID\MQL4
I restarted the platform several times and cannot see these indicators.
Prior to this, I downloaded MT5 and installed MT5 and later I uninstalled it.
Then reinstalled MT4 . I am trying to reinstall the MT4 but the it server error and preventing uninstallation .
Pleass tell how to to go about.
Look for the Open data Folder (terminal -> File -> Open data Folder) there in MQL4\Indicators (or MQL5) you should place/find your indicator.
To load it go to the terminal's Navigator and after right mouse click + Refresh you should find it.
I mistyped.... they are all .EX4 files
HI. any help with a similar problem would be greatly appreciated.
The indicator was downloaded as Ex4 file extension and it works in MT4 but I cannot see it in the navigation window.
It is in the indicator's folder and need it to use on another MT4 installation but I cannot place it on a chart.
Here are some screen shots showing (left to right) : (1) The absence in the navigation indicator folder (2) What the indicator looks like (3) where it is located in the computer folders.
I have tried everything and it and some others just won't show up in the navigation, so I can't add them to my charts. I hope you can help (fingers crossed)
Thank you.
Damian.
ps. I added the file and another so you can see.
Don't double post! You already had this thread open.
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