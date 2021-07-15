Can't add custom indicators - page 3

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[删除]  
angevoyageur:
  1. Start your platform, if not ready open.
  2. On the File menu, click on Open Data Folder.
  3. An Explorer window opens.
  4. It's all the data for your platform, open MQL4 folder.
  5. In this folder you can find Experts, Indicators and Scripts sub-folders,
  6. Copy your mq4 or ex4 file in the appropriate folder.
  7. Restart your MT4 platform.

P.S. It's not the only way, but it's simplest for non technical person I think.


    [删除]  
    Garvesh123:


    I am new to MT4. I just got a new indicator and they are not in the list of custom indicator. I also do not have a folder called custom indicator. The file extention is.ex4 and I downloaded it and copied and pasted in C:\USERS\USER NAME\APPDATA\ROAMING\METAQUOTES\TERMINAL\32 CHARACTER LONG MT4 ID\MQL4

    I restarted the platform several times and cannot see these indicators.

    Prior to this, I downloaded MT5 and installed MT5 and later I uninstalled it. 


    Then reinstalled MT4 .  I am trying to reinstall the MT4 but the it server error and preventing uninstallation .


    Pleass tell how to to go about.

     

    Look for the Open data Folder (terminal -> File -> Open data Folder) there in MQL4\Indicators  (or MQL5) you should place/find your indicator.

    To load it go to the terminal's Navigator and after right mouse click + Refresh you should find it.

     
    I am having this issue with my custom indicators post latest windows update.  I have copied them into the indicators folder from the market folders and restarted; but they are still grey.  All are .exe files.  Any help here would be greatly appreciated.
     
    EsePinche  All are .exe files.  Any help here would be greatly appreciated.
    1. Moving them did nothing. Source files are .MQ4/.MQ5. Compiled indicators/EAs are .EX4/
    2. You have a Windows executable. If you trust the source, run it. It's probably an installer.
     
    whroeder1:
    1. Moving them did nothing. Source files are .MQ4/.MQ5. Compiled indicators/EAs are .EX4/
    2. You have a Windows executable. If you trust the source, run it. It's probably an installer.

    I mistyped.... they are all .EX4 files
     
    Please when you try to add them watch the log for message.
     

    HI. any help with a similar problem would be greatly appreciated.

    The indicator was downloaded as Ex4 file extension and it works in MT4 but I cannot see it in the navigation window. 

    It is in the indicator's folder and need it to use on another MT4 installation but I cannot place it on a chart.

    Here are some screen shots showing (left to right) : (1) The absence in the navigation indicator folder (2) What the indicator looks like (3) where it is located in the computer folders.

    I have tried everything and it and some others just won't show up in the navigation, so I can't add them to my charts. I hope you can help (fingers crossed)

    Thank you.

    Damian.

    ps. I added the file and another so you can see. 

     
    I copied a file in data folder presets and restarted Mt 4 but file doesn't show in navigator after refreshing several times please help 
     

    1. Don't double post! You already had this thread open.
                General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum 2017.07.19

    2. NavigatorIndicators → right click → Refresh, or restart the terminal.
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