Filled Rectangle?
Is it possible to fill OBJ_RECTANGLE with color somehow?
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types
- www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types - Documentation on MQL5
alexvd:I mean from MQL.
If you enable property "Draw object as background" you'll get it.
See property OBJPROP_BACK - Object Properties
Rosh:Thank you very much! But I suggest marking it more clearly in the help file what this property does. It's quite hard to predict from looking at it that it will fill the rectangle with its color.
See property OBJPROP_BACK - Object Properties
See property OBJPROP_BACK - Object Properties
enivid:
Is it possible to fill OBJ_RECTANGLE with color somehow?
Is it possible to fill OBJ_RECTANGLE with color somehow?
Actually, Setting PROP_BACk to true will not necessarily fill the rectangle in MQL5... The correct property is OBJPROP_FILL
ex: ObjectSetInteger (0,"RectangleObject",OBJPROP_FILL, true);
that didn't work for me but this worked :
>>just go to this second tab and check the box to fill
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register