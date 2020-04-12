MT4 Build 509 - function IsTesting() doesn't WORK - WHY ? - page 2
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I would like to revive this old thread, facing very similar problem:
here's my code in the OnInit method (mind, I have only added it in the init because it didn't seem to work right in the OnTick):
Here's what I get in the tester:
Clearly, EA believes it's not running in tester
Just in case it makes any difference, I'm using TDS - but I was using it for ages.
The problem kicked in once I have moved my setup from one VPS to another.
Any help would be appreciated
Clearly, EA believes it's not running in tester
I checked and it is working correctly, build 1260.
Make sure that you have compiled your code.
@Keith Watford of course I did - how would this line had appeared in the log at all otherwise? This statement was specifically added to diagnose the problem.
And it was working just fine for me before the migration.
Moreover it works just fine in other terminals I'm using locally and even the one in vine on mac.
So it has to be some weird edge case and I'm very keen to find the reason - this check is rather important and has to work flawlessly.