Diagnosing the error of broker or robot?
حسین ایزدیار: Diagnosing the error of broker or robot? I'm on I had installed my own expert account. All of a sudden all my positions were closed just when I started making profit. The broker claims that the positions were closed by the robot, but this robot has been working for several days. Please advise how can I check this issue or is it possible to help me and check if the bot did this.
Check the deal history. Hover over the deal and it identifies how it was placed.
Also study the Experts log and the Journal log.
tanks for your gouid
I checked the log file.
The expert has set the time to open the position tp:
1.07520, but all transactions are closed at tp: 1.07799
The broker says that the expert is set at 1.07799
I am sending the log file as well as the historical photo.
I would be grateful if you would check it
tanks
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Diagnosing the error of broker or robot?
Hello
I'm on I had installed my own expert account.
Please advise how can I check this issue or is it possible to help me and check if the bot did this.