sort Market Watch window by Symbol name? - page 3
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If you need sorting all symbols, selected or not, by type with forex appearing first, run it on AUDCAD:
or run as expert advisor on whatever chart..
Or run as expert advisor on whatever chart..
What is it supposed to do ? I tried your code and :
Picture of the first part :
What is it supposed to do ? I tried your code and :
Picture of the first part :
As for undesired symbols, it selects all of the available. As opposed to previous script (Nicholi's) which sorts only symbols you already have on market.
As for sorting, maybe you have open positions/pending orders on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY?
And for EURDKK - what is the calculation mode of that symbol? is it not same as the first sorted ones (like AUDCHF for instance)?
As for undesired symbols, it selects all of the available. As opposed to previous script (Nicholi's) which sorts only symbols you already have on market.
As for sorting, maybe you have open positions/pending orders on EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY?
And for EURDKK - what is the calculation mode of that symbol? is it not same as the first sorted ones (like AUDCHF for instance)?
It would be better to sort what is already select instead of selecting new ones.
I don't have open position.
EURDKK calculation is Forex.
It would be better to sort what is already select instead of selecting new ones.
I don't have open position.
EURDKK calculation is Forex.
Strange, the only thing I can think of with regards to the sorting, is maybe increase the Sleep from 10 to something more.
This is with input parm - leave market is default:
It would be better to sort what is already select instead of selecting new ones.
I don't have open position.
EURDKK calculation is Forex.