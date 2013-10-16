best signal
ok looking over the signals that are here i cant seem to see 1 trader who makes money! scalping 1 pip ( never work as copy system due to spread or slip ) holding trades for days if they lose ( the account will blow )
Can any person here show me a real trader making real money ongoing or is this just full of people who cant trade?
sounds harsh yes but trading is a business not a game and it seems here people play games not really making money?
show me one signal here that ,making money that another could copy and make return based on no 1 pip TP or no stops being added to trades....any ?????
How many strategies have you seen that trades like what we've read in text books actually make returns most people care about?
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ok looking over the signals that are here i cant seem to see 1 trader who makes money! scalping 1 pip ( never work as copy system due to spread or slip ) holding trades for days if they lose ( the account will blow )
Can any person here show me a real trader making real money ongoing or is this just full of people who cant trade?
sounds harsh yes but trading is a business not a game and it seems here people play games not really making money?
show me one signal here that ,making money that another could copy and make return based on no 1 pip TP or no stops being added to trades....any ?????