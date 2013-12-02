Could Someone Become Rich By Forex Trading? - Lets Discuss - page 3
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Suppose i give free signal.. then how can i get reward? if i am giving it for free??
If a free signal is changed to a paid one, the subscribers will be charged the fee immediately?
From this thread : Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service
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How paid subscriptions are charged? What will happen if a free subscription becomes paid?
When subscribing to a paid signal, the required amount of money for the entire subscription period (week or month) freezes on Subscriber's account. But these money are not transferred immediately to Provider's account - provider receives money automatically when subscription is expired. If Provider cancels his Signal, frozen money are returned to subscribers.
If Provider decides to make a free Signal paid, then all existing subscriptions remain active and free until the end of subscription period. After subscription is expired, you will be offered to pay to renew this subscription, which you can accept or reject. Thus, converting free subscription to paid one will not charge your account if you have previously subscribed to free signal.
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Promise that it will always be free, and when you have more than 5000 subscribers, change it to a fee one.
but changing to a paid one can lose all subscribers. which are using my singal for free basis?
The answer is no. Even if you are a superb trader and amass tons of currency, currency is not money. Rich people have wealth: true assets. Which are:
- Land
- Properties (Office buildings, apartment buildings, family homes)
- Yielding shares in companies
- Gold and Silver (true savings)
- Etc
If I have a very good trading year, it just means I can buy more properties and businesses next year. Currency itself is crap.
Trading can be a good way of capitalizing, but you are not rich until you have wealth and get cashflow from it.
The answer is no. Even if you are a superb trader and amass tons of currency, currency is not money. Rich people have wealth: true assets. Which are:
- Land
- Properties (Office buildings, apartment buildings, family homes)
- Yielding shares in companies
- Gold and Silver (true savings)
- Etc
If I have a very good trading year, it just means I can buy more properties and businesses next year. Currency itself is crap.
Trading can be a good way of capitalizing, but you are not rich until you have wealth and get cashflow from it.
Agree, But if someone trade forex markets and make their wealth as you told:
Land
- Properties (Office buildings, apartment buildings, family homes)
- Yielding shares in companies
- Gold and Silver (true savings)
- Etc
by trading markets. is it possible?
Agree, But if someone trade forex markets and make their wealth as you told:
Land
- Properties (Office buildings, apartment buildings, family homes)
- Yielding shares in companies
- Gold and Silver (true savings)
- Etc
by trading markets. is it possible?
It is only possible if you are a GREAT trader and use your earnings to buy real assets.
Suppose i give free signal.. then how can i get reward? if i am giving it for free??