Statistics and Progress of Sales of Products in MetaTrader AppStore - Track Your Results!
nice but when click in Geography of Downloads, there's message say "input settings are not correct", canot click into Free downloaded & Demo downloaded
500 limit withdrawal credit per day, is not fair for customers having large amount of payments per month.
It's GREAT to see that MQL5 is growing so fast! It's the best Forex website in the world.
I think so.
I see all about automated trading at this MQL5 Community.
Something broke in the latest website update .
The map moved 48 purchases (in one of my products) from across europe into Ireland as Unresolved .
Look into it.
Im attaching the current state , i dont have a screenshot from before as i could not possibly imagine it would break .
Most sales were in Spain before being moved to Ireland - they were not unresolved -. I know this because i consult the map of overall sales
for deciding upon location targeting in social media advertising campaings
thank you
look into it
Something broke in the latest website update .
The map moved 48 purchases (in one of my products) from across europe into Ireland as Unresolved .
Look into it.
Im attaching the current state , i dont have a screenshot from before as i could not possibly imagine it would break .
Most sales were in Spain before being moved to Ireland - they were not unresolved -. I know this because i consult the map of overall sales
for deciding upon location targeting in social media advertising campaings
thank you
look into it
Issue resolved .Thanks mq
1st question:
Is it possible to get sales reports country/continent specific?
E.g. it would be useful for legal reasons to have detailed sales reports for EU only for example.
2nd question: Reports are always USD, reports adjusted to other currencies is not supported, or is it?
Thanks
2nd question: Reports are always USD, reports adjusted to other currencies is not supported, or is it?
As I explained to you in a previous thread you had on the issue, you are selling to MetaQuotes, not to the end customers. So you do not require a breakdown of sales per location for tax purposes.
All you need to report is that the total sum of your sales was to MetaQuotes (an EU company located in Cyprus) and that VAT has already been liquidated by them on your behalf.
You also do not need to the know the breakdown of currencies. Because, all that counts is the final value of your income after the exchange is made into your currency (Euros in your case).
You need to have a serious talk with your tax advisor or accountant because it seems he does not seem to understand the situation very well.
It is important to note that you are selling to a single EU based company on consignment. That is all that needs to be said for the proper fiscal requirements.
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MetaTrader AppStore now features extended sales data. Now, the AppStore sellers have access to the visual sales statistics both for all their products and for each application separately. Please note that this data is only available to a product developer. AppStore visitors, as well as other sellers are not able to view it.
Statistics display the amount of downloads of commercial products' for both free and demo versions. You can also see the number of sold applications and obtained net profit in credits (1 credit is equal to 1 USD). All this data is available for different periods of time: last month, last year or since the launch of MetaTrader AppStore. All values are automatically recalculated as soon as the required period is selected.
Besides, you can view the progress of sales determined by a buyer's IP address. The interactive world map displays the purchasers' countries using different levels of color saturation - countries colored in dark green have the largest number of buyers. All the parameters mentioned above can be viewed in general and for each product individually.
Overall statistics on all your products can be found in the Seller tab of your profile.
To view statistics on a particular product, open the Statistics tab in your product's profile.
Additionally, the functionality of exporting statistics into an Excel format for further processing will be added soon. We hope that this information, as well as quarterly sales reports will help you to find your place in MetaTrader AppStore and select the appropriate sales strategy.
Promote your products, use an affiliate program and track your sales through the Statistics tab!