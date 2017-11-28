Latest build availability
very bizarre that this thread got moved from General to here...... can a moderator please move it back where it belongs?
but more importantly my installation is directly downloaded from MQ so I cannot see how it is waiting on the broker to allow the upgrade, equally my demo version has not been upgraded either also from MQ?
does anyone actually have the new version?
We are here in General ...
========
Yes, I am using 858 :
Build 858 was released yesterday 4th October but my terminal has not updated. Is there anyway to tell if it is downloading the update or to force it to do so?
the connection details beside the server icon (bottom right) are static at 4 / 2kb it is the weekend afterall, but the terminal was on all day yesterday and the update obviously did not download.
thanks
What is your current version ?
thanks to you and New Digital for your replies....
I have uninstalled and downloaded a new copy and now have version 858 and more importantly it has fixed the scaling bug that has been there since build 803 in April.
why I was not getting the auto update I do not know.
Interesting though I now go to uninstall my demo version to install 858 and it will not let me saying "a referral was made from the server" this from the MT5 uninstall, programs menu, and the control panel methods of removal all say the same
thanks to you and New Digital for your replies....
I have uninstalled and downloaded a new copy and now have version 858 and more importantly it has fixed the scaling bug that has been there since build 803 in April.
why I was not getting the auto update I do not know.
Interesting though I now go to uninstall my demo version to install 858 and it will not let me saying "a referral was made from the server" this from the MT5 uninstall, programs menu, and the control panel methods of removal all say the same
Build 858 was released yesterday 4th October but my terminal has not updated. Is there anyway to tell if it is downloading the update or to force it to do so?
the connection details beside the server icon (bottom right) are static at 4 / 2kb it is the weekend afterall, but the terminal was on all day yesterday and the update obviously did not download.
thanks
Mr. Anscombe,
I am having trouble retrieving my Prof. Pivot indicator after I had to reinstall it. MT4 somehow will not allow it. I have purchased the indicator (and love it). But don't feel I should buy another one. Please advise. Terry Gelatt gyogi5@yahoo.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Build 858 was released yesterday 4th October but my terminal has not updated. Is there anyway to tell if it is downloading the update or to force it to do so?
the connection details beside the server icon (bottom right) are static at 4 / 2kb it is the weekend afterall, but the terminal was on all day yesterday and the update obviously did not download.
thanks