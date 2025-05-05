Previous tick's value - page 3
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this code makes mt4 chart crash. whats wrong with it?
difference, TotalDescent are declared as double, with a starting value of 0. descentarray is declared as a 1d array with no maximum # of items. there is a if statement to filter out previousTick = 0 case, and the TotalAscent counterpart works fine.
it runs until the first decrement tick comes, then it crashes. is there somewhat i missed?
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this code makes mt4 chart crash. whats wrong with it?
difference, TotalDescent are declared as double, with a starting value of 0. descentarray is declared as a 1d array with no maximum # of items. there is a if statement to filter out previousTick = 0 case, and the TotalAscent counterpart works fine.
it runs until the first decrement tick comes, then it crashes. is there somewhat i missed?
Do you size the array?
Do you size the array?
Nope, since im unsure what size would be neccessary. As i said, the ascension side works fine with the array without a fixed size set.
You have to size the array. If you are not sure of the size needed, everytime you want to give it an extra element, increase the size by one.
You have to size the array. If you are not sure of the size needed, everytime you want to give it an extra element, increase the size by one.
I will give it a try for shure, thanks. However, I saw many cases when the coders did not set a size for the arrays. Still unshure why is this case different.
I don't think that you will ever see a case where an array is not sized. If you try to put a value in an element that does not exist, the code will crash.
I don't think that you will ever see a case where an array is not sized. If you try to put a value in an element that does not exist, the code will crash.
This thread helped me develop code that will tell me the difference between the previous Ask and the current Ask. If the difference is zero then it prints 0.0, but if the difference is not zero then there are too many digits, such as 1.000000000006551e-05. Is there something wrong with my code or is there a way to correct this? The symbol is EURUSD, if that matters. This is my first mql code so apologies in advance for the shortcomings. Thanks!
This thread helped me develop code that will tell me the difference between the previous Ask and the current Ask. If the difference is zero then it prints 0.0, but if the difference is not zero then there are too many digits, such as 1.000000000006551e-05. Is there something wrong with my code or is there a way to correct this? The symbol is EURUSD, if that matters. This is my first mql code so apologies in advance for the shortcomings. Thanks!
Why not just...