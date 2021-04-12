Please help me with this simple code!

New comment
 

I am trying to count all the loss trades in total or after the last profit trade but i keep on getting "0"(zero) no matter how many loss Sell trades there were with no profit trades in between.

Here is the code:

  
          for(Count = 0; Count <= OrdersTotal()-1; Count++)
           {
             if(OrderSelect(Count, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_HISTORY)
             && OrderMagicNumber() == MagicNumber
             && OrderSymbol() == Symbol()
             && OrderType() == OP_SELL)
             {
             if(OrderProfit() < 0) SellOrder++;
             if(OrderProfit() > 0) SellOrder = 0;
             }
           }
  
for(Count = 0; Count <= OrdersHistoryTotal()-1; Count++)
{
}

Think about what this is doing.

if(OrderProfit() > 0) SellOrder = 0;
 

I want to set the SellOrder to "zero" 0 when there was a profit by a Sell transaction. So if OrderProfit() > 0 it must set the variable SellOrder equal to = 0.

Am I doing it wrong?

 
Ernest Klokow:

I want to set the SellOrder to "zero" 0 when there was a profit by a Sell transaction. So if OrderProfit() > 0 it must set the variable SellOrder equal to = 0.

Am I doing it wrong?

It depends on what you want the code to do.

As it is, if the last sell trade checked in the loop closed with profit, SellOrder is set to 0.

 

That is exactly what I want to do. 

But my main problem is that if there are losing trades and no subsequent profit trade it does not register or count those losing trades. The number of losing trades never go higher than "0" even if there are 3 or more losing trades in a row. And I cannot figure out why!

 
Ernest Klokow:

That is exactly what I want to do. 

But my main problem is that if there are losing trades and no subsequent profit trade it does not register or count those losing trades. The number of losing trades never go higher than "0" even if there are 3 or more losing trades in a row. And I cannot figure out why!

How do you know that it never goes higher than 0?

Add a print and you should see it increase

             if(OrderProfit() < 0) SellOrder++;
             if(OrderProfit() > 0) SellOrder = 0;
             Print("Losing Sell count = ",SellOrder);
 

I do actually print the SellOrder as the EA runs - but it stays dead at "0" no matter how many losing Sell transactions are made.


 
Show your updated code including the prints.
 

Try:

int SellOrder;
int prev_calc;
void test()
  {
   //..........
   //Your code
   //..........
          for(Count = prev_calc ; Count <= OrdersHistoryTotal()-1; Count++)
           {
             if(OrderSelect(Count, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_HISTORY)
             && OrderMagicNumber() == MagicNumber
             && OrderSymbol() == Symbol()
             && OrderType() == OP_SELL)
             {
             if(OrderProfit() < 0) SellOrder++;
             if(OrderProfit() > 0) SellOrder = 0;
             }
           }
           prev_calc  = OrdersHistoryTotal();

  }
New comment