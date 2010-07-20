Missing Symbol Properties

In english help file the following symbol properties appear in russian:

They are also missing from definition in MQL5 enum ? (meaning they do not appear in intellisense list, so I assume they are not defined)

 

SYMBOL_START_TIME

Дата начала торгов по инструменту (обычно используется для фьючерсов)

datetime

SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME

Дата окончания торгов по инструменту (обычно используется для фьючерсов)

datetime

 

Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация об инструменте
  • www.mql5.com
Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Состояние окружения / Информация об инструменте - Документация по MQL5
 

See Symbol Properties. Also you can download help



 

I loaded new chm file. But these still are not defined in MetaEditor.

SYMBOL_START_TIME and SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME are not part of ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_INTEGER 

 
And where you put downloaded file? It should be placed into the MetaTrader 5\help folder.

 
Rosh,

problem is not in help file but in the metaeditor.  It does not define these enum properties, at least not in my version. I downloaded from alpari. 

 
Download right from here. What is a problem?
