Missing Symbol Properties
See Symbol Properties. Also you can download help
I loaded new chm file. But these still are not defined in MetaEditor.
SYMBOL_START_TIME and SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME are not part of ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_INTEGER
And where you put downloaded file? It should be placed into the MetaTrader 5\help folder.
Rosh:
And where you put downloaded file? It should be placed into the MetaTrader 5\help folder.
And where you put downloaded file? It should be placed into the MetaTrader 5\help folder.
Rosh,
problem is not in help file but in the metaeditor. It does not define these enum properties, at least not in my version. I downloaded from alpari.
irusoh1:Download right from here. What is a problem?
Rosh,
problem is not in help file but in the metaeditor. It does not define these enum properties, at least not in my version. I downloaded from alpari.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
In english help file the following symbol properties appear in russian:
They are also missing from definition in MQL5 enum ? (meaning they do not appear in intellisense list, so I assume they are not defined)
SYMBOL_START_TIME
Дата начала торгов по инструменту (обычно используется для фьючерсов)
datetime
SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME
Дата окончания торгов по инструменту (обычно используется для фьючерсов)
datetime