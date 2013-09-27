Journal of metatrader asked for : reduced the number of objects.

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when i run one of my indicator i  have this :


1) is that important ?

2 ) 1419 ms = 1.419 sec. ?
 
TIMisthebest:

when i run one of my indicator i  have this :


1) is that important ?

2 ) 1419 ms = 1.419 sec. ?

1. Yes, check your computer memory usage when you are using such a number of objects.

2. Yes

and please don't double post.

 
angevoyageur:

1. Yes, check your computer memory usage when you are using such a number of objects.

2. Yes

and please don't double post.

* because of  " off topic " .  & ok.

thank you.


so; what can i do ?

& that message is in journal tab.

 
TIMisthebest:

* because of  " off topic " .  & ok.

thank you.


so; what can i do ?

& that message is in journal tab.

69% used don't say anything. You have to check to memory consumption of MT5.

Anyway do you really need more than 240 000 objects ? How many bars do you have in your chart ?

 
angevoyageur:

69% used don't say anything. You have to check to memory consumption of MT5.

Anyway do you really need more than 240 000 objects ? How many bars do you have in your chart ?

from waht i can count it ? ( without indicator is it possible ?)

by my indicator " rates_total =100107 " bar at now.

can i control it ? how?

thank again to reply.

 
TIMisthebest:

from waht i can count it ? ( without indicator is it possible ?)

by my indicator " rates_total =100107 " bar at now.

can i control it ? how?

thank again to reply.

Yes you can control it, you certainly don't need 100 000 bars. See Max bars in Chart.
 
angevoyageur:
Yes you can control it, you certainly don't need 100 000 bars. See Max bars in Chart.


 

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