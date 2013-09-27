Journal of metatrader asked for : reduced the number of objects.
when i run one of my indicator i have this :
1) is that important ?2 ) 1419 ms = 1.419 sec. ?
1. Yes, check your computer memory usage when you are using such a number of objects.
2. Yes
and please don't double post.
1. Yes, check your computer memory usage when you are using such a number of objects.
2. Yes
and please don't double post.
* because of " off topic " . & ok.
thank you.
so; what can i do ?
& that message is in journal tab.
69% used don't say anything. You have to check to memory consumption of MT5.
Anyway do you really need more than 240 000 objects ? How many bars do you have in your chart ?
from waht i can count it ? ( without indicator is it possible ?)
by my indicator " rates_total =100107 " bar at now.
can i control it ? how?
thank again to reply.
from waht i can count it ? ( without indicator is it possible ?)
by my indicator " rates_total =100107 " bar at now.
can i control it ? how?
thank again to reply.
Yes you can control it, you certainly don't need 100 000 bars. See Max bars in Chart.
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when i run one of my indicator i have this :
1) is that important ?2 ) 1419 ms = 1.419 sec. ?