Anything special when testing EA based on Indicator from Market? - page 2
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Indicators and EAs do not belong in the same folder . . . you know this already, don't you ?
so i must put ea in :
C:\Program Files\...trader 5\MQL5\Experts
and indicator in :
C:\Program Files\N2trader 5\MQL5\Indicators
is it ?
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thank you
it mean : ok ?
in few sec.
so i must put ea in :
C:\Program Files\...trader 5\MQL5\Experts
and indicator in :
C:\Program Files\N2trader 5\MQL5\Indicators
is it ?
Yes, of course . . . but the standard advice is not to install MT5 in Program Files to avoid UAC issues, but that is another issue.
need to explain please ?
need to explain please ?
It's off topic for this thread, use the Forum or Google search.
i will search and then ....
thank you.
when i run one of my indicator i have this :
1) is that important ?
2 ) 1419 ms = 1.419 sec. ?
To test the performance of an indicator, I am using a very simple EA with the Strategy Tester :
I run it with strategy tester with EURUSD/H1, every tick for last month. If it takes more than a few seconds then your indicator is slow (you can compare with standard indicator).
If it's the case of your indicator, ask to the seller to fix it. If it's not the case, then fix your EA.