Merging Indicators
Please i need someone to please tell me how to merge 2 indicators so that they can come out as one.The indicators that i want to merge are CCI and MACD. i read something that i want to try out but the writer did not include how to merge indicators. Thanks all.
- Merge 2 into Indicator Windows
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Vecta:There is no stock answer. You need to look at the code of each of the indicators, understand how they work and then create code that does both jobs.
Please i need someone to please tell me how to merge 2 indicators so that they can come out as one.The indicators that i want to merge are CCI and MACD. i read something that i want to try out but the writer did not include how to merge indicators. Thanks all.
Please i need someone to please tell me how to merge 2 indicators so that they can come out as one.The indicators that i want to merge are CCI and MACD. i read something that i want to try out but the writer did not include how to merge indicators. Thanks all.
Why do you need to merge the two Indicators ?
RaptorUK:Been asked somewhere, I think, so that the two CI have the same zero line. It's easy in MT5 but not in MT4.
There is no stock answer. You need to look at the code of each of the indicators, understand how they work and then create code that does both jobs.
Why do you need to merge the two Indicators ?
There is no stock answer. You need to look at the code of each of the indicators, understand how they work and then create code that does both jobs.
Why do you need to merge the two Indicators ?
Simon Gniadkowski:
There is no stock answer. You need to look at the code of each of the indicators, understand how they work and then create code that does both jobs.
Why do you need to merge the two Indicators ?
There is no stock answer. You need to look at the code of each of the indicators, understand how they work and then create code that does both jobs.
Why do you need to merge the two Indicators ?
hey mate, hope i could get my answer here. i really need to merge Fractals and this indicator ( PINBARDETECTOR ) to get a very straightforward alert signal when the two indicators hey have signal at the same time ???????????????
. i know it's difficult and it's a favor but could you help me with it ?
Files:
PinbarDetector1_2.mq4 22 kb
Hello, everyone I am currently trying to merge two indicators in one window. I was successful with merging the RSI and MFI together, but when I went to add the MACD's together they would not merge, but I was able to place both in separate windows. The settings for the First MACD was (12,26,1), the second which is not shown in the picture is (5,15,1). I am clueless as to what could be preventing from doing this. If anyone can shed some light into this I would be very grateful. Thank You
Files:
Screenshot_w86r.png 173 kb
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