why expert closes trade at price 0.00000 ?
My expert closes some orders NOT from TP and SL like it should, but for no apparent reason at price 0.00000, and in the journal it shows "close order#(order details here)....at price 0.00000"
All the normal closes from TP and SL show up under the Experts tab instead of the journal tab.
what would make the expert perceive a 0.00000 price and close order and log it in the journal tab?
It was "closed" (at price 0.0000 is the unusual part)
it was a market order about half way between the SL and the TP. closes two or three orders at teh same time. it happens for about half the trades that the expert opens for no apparent reason. thanks, i thought this might be a known issue to folks already.
It was "closed" (at price 0.0000 is the unusual part)
it was a market order about half way between the SL and the TP. closes two or three orders at teh same time. it happens for about half the trades that the expert opens for no apparent reason. thanks, i thought this might be a known issue to folks already.
Heres 2 screenshots (pasted into one jpeg) one of the history and one of the Journal.
these odd closes show up in the Journal tab, unlike normal closes which show up in the Experts tab.
Im wonderign is this internet-connection related, ?
oh and im using range-bars. could it be that the range bar chart didnt update fast enough?
thanks i appreciate you taking the time to look.
hmm teh file didnt upload. ill have to do this after work later. :)
hey man.. i know it's a topic few yrs ago. But recently i met exactly the same problem for my ea testing in practicing account. and i googled, seems no one else having this problem besides u.
So may i know if you have solved it? and it is caused by code, or the connection, or the other problem?
hey man.. i know it's a topic few yrs ago. But recently i met exactly the same problem for my ea testing in practicing account. and i googled, seems no one else having this problem besides u.
So may i know if you have solved it? and it is caused by code, or the connection, or the other problem?
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why expert closes trade at price 0.00000 ?
Simon Gniadkowski, 2012.11.05 18:33Can you provide a screen shot showing the order that was closed at 0.0000
One of our users received a zero close recently .
The broker is Pepperstone .
If there is no info on this , i presume its an error in the code unless stated otherwise .
Thanks
This is the relevant part of the code that handles Closes
//If Order Is Short if(OrderType()==OP_SELL) { //get active price active_price=MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_ASK); rsl=OrderStopLoss(); rtp=OrderTakeProfit(); rsy=OrderSymbol(); //Check TP1 State if(TL_TP1_Io[tl]==0) { closer=false; closer_attempts=0; //check for breach below tp1 if(active_price<=TL_TP1[tl]) { //attempt to close while(closer_attempts<10&&closer==false) { closer_attempts++; closer=OrderClose(TL_Ticket[tl],TL_LS1[tl],active_price,100,clrRed); Sleep(200); } //attempt to close ends here //succesful close if(closer==true) { TL_TP1_Io[tl]=1; TL_Ticket[tl]=FindRogue(OP_SELL,rsl,rtp,rsy); } //succesful close ends here } } //Check TP1 State Ends Here //Check TP2 State if(TL_TP2_Io[tl]==0) { closer=false; closer_attempts=0; //check for breach below tp2 if(active_price<=TL_TP2[tl]) { //attempt to close while(closer_attempts<10&&closer==false) { closer_attempts++; closer=OrderClose(TL_Ticket[tl],TL_LS2[tl],active_price,100,clrRed); Sleep(200); } //attempt to close ends here //succesful close if(closer==true) { TL_TP2_Io[tl]=1; TL_Ticket[tl]=FindRogue(OP_SELL,rsl,rtp,rsy); } //succesful close ends here } } //Check TP2 State Ends Here //If Trailing is active if(PATT_Trailing==pv_yes) { //check trail 1 (BE) if(TL_TP1_Trail_Io[tl]==0) { if(active_price<=TL_TP1[tl]) { //try to set SL to B.E. moder=false; moder_attempts=0; while(moder==false&&moder_attempts<10) { moder_attempts++; moder=OrderModify(TL_Ticket[tl],0,OrderOpenPrice(),OrderTakeProfit(),0,clrRed); Sleep(200); } //if it succeeds if(moder==true) { TL_TP1_Trail_Io[tl]=1; } //if it succeeds ends here //try to set SL to B.E. Ends Here } } //check trail 1 (BE) Ends here //check trail 2 if(TL_TP2_Trail_Io[tl]==0) { if(active_price<=TL_TP2[tl]) { //try to set SL to B.E. moder=false; moder_attempts=0; while(moder==false&&moder_attempts<10) { moder_attempts++; moder=OrderModify(TL_Ticket[tl],0,TL_TP1[tl],OrderTakeProfit(),0,clrRed); Sleep(200); } //if it succeeds if(moder==true) { TL_TP2_Trail_Io[tl]=1; } //if it succeeds ends here //try to set SL to B.E. Ends Here } } //check trail 2 ends here } //If Trailing is active ends her e } //If Order Is Short Ends Here
One of our users received a zero close recently .
The broker is Pepperstone .
If there is no info on this , i presume its an error in the code unless stated otherwise .
Thanks
This is the relevant part of the code that handles Closes
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My expert closes some orders NOT from TP and SL like it should, but for no apparent reason at price 0.00000, and in the journal it shows "close order#(order details here)....at price 0.00000"
All the normal closes from TP and SL show up under the Experts tab instead of the journal tab.
what would make the expert perceive a 0.00000 price and close order and log it in the journal tab?
thanks. first post! :D