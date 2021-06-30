This EA will make millions if someone could get it to work properly!
- Since there are no slaves here, there are only two choices: learn to code or pay someone. We're not going to code it FOR you. We are willing to HELP you.
- Don't double post and don't hijack other peoples threads.
Hi everyone
I was looking for an EA that opens a buy or sell trade trade immediately that price action touches or penetrates an SMA or EMA. I found a very nice EA called "price cross MA" (I've attached it) but it does not open a trade immediately when price line touches the moving average. Nor can you set it to either open a sell trade or a buy trade (depending whether you are expecting price to "bounce" off or whether you expect it to penetrate through the MA).
Does anyone perhaps know how to edit it to do those things?
THANKS SO MUCH IF ANYONE CAN HELP!!!
Hi everyone
......either open a sell trade or a buy trade (depending whether you are expecting price to "bounce" off or whether you expect it to penetrate through the MA).
Hi everyone
I was looking for an EA that opens a buy or sell trade trade immediately that price action touches or penetrates an SMA or EMA. I found a very nice EA called "price cross MA" (I've attached it) but it does not open a trade immediately when price line touches the moving average. Nor can you set it to either open a sell trade or a buy trade (depending whether you are expecting price to "bounce" off or whether you expect it to penetrate through the MA).
Does anyone perhaps know how to edit it to do those things?
THANKS SO MUCH IF ANYONE CAN HELP!!!
Lot size is very High
did a fast overwork... nothing big...
error 130 is stoploss error... since then it easly opened trades... i only worked 5minutes on it so a bigger layout of the project may increase the result.
while it opens trades on the chart and it's close to overall trend.
to fully utilize this ea it still needs an update on trailingstopp and trade opening... as it's opening trades during sideways trending markets...
like said it has been an 5min op since... if i push another update i might clean it up further... atleast it works...
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Hi everyone
I was looking for an EA that opens a buy or sell trade trade immediately that price action touches or penetrates an SMA or EMA. I found a very nice EA called "price cross MA" (I've attached it) but it does not open a trade immediately when price line touches the moving average. Nor can you set it to either open a sell trade or a buy trade (depending whether you are expecting price to "bounce" off or whether you expect it to penetrate through the MA).
Does anyone perhaps know how to edit it to do those things?
THANKS SO MUCH IF ANYONE CAN HELP!!!