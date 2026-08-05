Cannot find XAUUSD, USOil, SILVER
Ok sorry about MT4.
Well, I found the symbols available from my broker in my symbols, but when I try to use the signal it says symbol not found, but I see it in my Symbols!! Very strange. I emailed my broker, maybe they can help.
banana.boy:You can also write to ServiceDesk.
Ok sorry about MT4.
Well, I found the symbols available from my broker in my symbols, but when I try to use the signal it says symbol not found, but I see it in my Symbols!! Very strange. I emailed my broker, maybe they can help.
Get in touch with developers using Service Desk!
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We therefore attach great importance to all user reports about issues in our programs and try to answer each one of them.
banana.boy:Don't be sorry, signal queries for MT4 and MT5 have always be addressed on this forum.
Ok sorry about MT4.
Well, I found the symbols available from my broker in my symbols, but when I try to use the signal it says symbol not found, but I see it in my Symbols!! Very strange. I emailed my broker, maybe they can help.
I have the same problem. It cant find my signal. The signal is USOIL but my brooker uses USOUSD.P
Peperoni #:read this post #1
I have the same problem. It cant find my signal. The signal is USOIL but my brooker uses USOUSD.P
I have the same problem. It cant find my signal. The signal is USOIL but my brooker uses USOUSD.P
To MetaQuotes , the signal cannot be copied
- 2026.08.02
- www.mql5.com
Moderator , My broker using XAUUSD.mt which cannot copy trades because of my broker use XAUUSD...
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Hello, when I subscribe to a signal, my journal says XAUUSD, USOil and SILVER are not found but my broker definitely has these symbols available. Is there some mapping settings somewhere or something I need to change?
It unsubscribed me automatically after it could not find one of the symbols, can I stop it from doing that?
This is MT4 by the way.
Thank you