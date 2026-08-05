Cannot find XAUUSD, USOil, SILVER

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Hello, when I subscribe to a signal, my journal says XAUUSD, USOil and SILVER are not found but my broker definitely has these symbols available. Is there some mapping settings somewhere or something I need to change?

 It unsubscribed me automatically after it could not find one of the symbols, can I stop it from doing that?

 

This is MT4 by the way. 

 

Thank you 

 

The symbols depends on your broker (ask your broker). As to MT Alpari so I am having XAUUSD there:



By the way - this is the forum for MT5 sorry ... (not for MT4)

 

Ok sorry about MT4.

 Well, I found the symbols available from my broker in my symbols, but when I try to use the signal it says symbol not found, but I see it in my Symbols!! Very strange. I emailed my broker, maybe they can help.

 
banana.boy:

Ok sorry about MT4.

 Well, I found the symbols available from my broker in my symbols, but when I try to use the signal it says symbol not found, but I see it in my Symbols!! Very strange. I emailed my broker, maybe they can help.

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Get in touch with developers using Service Desk!
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We therefore attach great importance to all user reports about issues in our programs and try to answer each one of them.
 
banana.boy:

Ok sorry about MT4.

 Well, I found the symbols available from my broker in my symbols, but when I try to use the signal it says symbol not found, but I see it in my Symbols!! Very strange. I emailed my broker, maybe they can help.

Don't be sorry,  signal queries for MT4 and MT5 have always be addressed on this forum.
 
I have the same problem. It cant find my signal. The signal is USOIL but my brooker uses USOUSD.P
 
Peperoni #:
I have the same problem. It cant find my signal. The signal is USOIL but my brooker uses USOUSD.P
read this post 
To MetaQuotes , the signal cannot be copied
To MetaQuotes , the signal cannot be copied
  • 2026.08.02
  • www.mql5.com
Moderator , My broker using XAUUSD.mt which cannot copy trades because of my broker use XAUUSD...
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