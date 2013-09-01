What would you do in this situation?
afiriscott:
I have attached a screen shot of my trades. I entered sell positions on the EUR/USD.
As you can see, the market went my way.
If you were the one at this point, what would you do? Would you close all open 10 trades and go home with the profits?
Or would you leave your trades running in anticipation of further downward movement of the market?
I will leave the position to run for more profits. there is a high probability the pair will trade downwards.
Really ? Why ?
You were right, AmitJamuda. The pair went further down. But I saw your post too late (or it came too late, whichever). I already closed it when it seemed to be reversing.
Made $100 but didn't make as much as I would have if I had stayed to ride the profits :).
Price actually waltzed through all my take-profit levels
I actually have another trade on and I am leaving it to run. It is on the EUR/AUD pair.
I found out it is mostly my fear gets in my way.
It is actually very close to my profit target. I think I like this community. I might make this my full time job
I have attached a screen shot of my trades. I entered sell positions on the EUR/USD.
As you can see, the market went my way.
If you were the one at this point, what would you do? Would you close all open 10 trades and go home with the profits?
Or would you leave your trades running in anticipation of further downward movement of the market?
I have attached a screen shot of my trades. I entered sell positions on the EUR/USD.
As you can see, the market went my way.
If you were the one at this point, what would you do? Would you close all open 10 trades and go home with the profits?
Or would you leave your trades running in anticipation of further downward movement of the market?
There is only one correct answer to your question regardless of hindsight . . . you should have done exactly what your tested strategy says you should do. If you do anything else you are not following your strategy and you are then guessing . . .
- www.mql5.com
Very good answer, I should have thought, but I am not sure that so much people understand what you mean. Yet it is essential.
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I have attached a screen shot of my trades. I entered sell positions on the EUR/USD.
As you can see, the market went my way.
If you were the one at this point, what would you do? Would you close all open 10 trades and go home with the profits?
Or would you leave your trades running in anticipation of further downward movement of the market?