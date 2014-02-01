What are your successful way(s) of live forex trading ? ( Auto / Manual / Signal )
- Should we trust Forex Auto robot?
- Discussion of article "How to Subscribe to Trading Signals"
- How successful are you
Manual Trading is the best.
Auto
Even if you are successfully trading manually wont you prefer you turn your system to a ea rather than stay all day at a computer?
tonny:
Even if you are successfully trading manually wont you prefer you turn your system to a ea rather than stay all day at a computer?
Even if you are successfully trading manually wont you prefer you turn your system to a ea rather than stay all day at a computer?
YES, & this the Favorable
but may a lot of strategy and trading system so Hard
and some other are so Very graphical or so Very Complex & ...
manual I think is always the best way!
I AutoTrade and Semi-Auto Trade It All Depends On The News.. I'll Give an Example MFI Indicator is in a perfect Setup with candle stick pattern confirmation and MA Cross Confirmation.. And Its The Perfect Trade.. Then A News Release Comes out and Messes it all up... what then?.. Blame It On The Bot..
I opt in for the auto mode, but some alerts might be good as to know if you're hading for the bad or good way.
manual is good.
manual is impartant then best root
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