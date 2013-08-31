what are credits
can someone tell me what a credit is in the new jobs section. I would like to put in a new order. Are credits the same as USD???
angevoyageur:
Please do some research before posting such question https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=Credits
Your answer is very rude. If I understood I would not be asking. I guess I will not ask another question.
Your answer is very rude. If I understood I would not be asking. I guess I will not ask another question.
All that is being asked of you is for you to try and help yourself before asking for help, it is the fastest way for you to get the answer you need.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/13237/560073#comment_560073
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773/562364#comment_562364
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/12461
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/12056
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/11185
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10965
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/8856/434009#comment_434009
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/8731
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9952
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9849/399943#comment_399943
And there is probably more...
One thing I definitely see for myself is that the two moderator's answering posts are very sarcastic. I suppose we all have to entertain ourselves in some manner......don't we boys????
One thing I definitely see for myself is that the two moderator's answering posts are very sarcastic. I suppose we all have to entertain ourselves in some manner......don't we boys????
Sorry you feel that way Patricia. In-my-opinion, their responses have been very polite and respectful. Asking someone to search-before-posting is something allot of forums do. The administrators keep all these old_posts around because they want to avoid duplicate questions.
He did say "Please" and he did provide you with the "Answers". Are you offended because he also suggested searching?
Someone eventually needs to suggest it, and he's the Moderator. Happy Trading :)
I was looking through some other questions would seem they are busy with answers that are not really answers. Anyway, Thanks for answering and good luck on your trading. Patricia
I was looking through some other questions would seem they are busy with answers that are not really answers. Anyway, Thanks for answering and good luck on your trading. Patricia
And finally you say thank you, you are welcome
Why shouldn't we busy ourselves with whatever we see fit, in the same way that you do ? How many questions have you answered on this forum ? who have you tried to help ? we are no different from you, we are users of this forum just as you are, we are not employed by MetaQuotes, we do not get paid for being Moderators. We will still be here telling people that 1 credit = $1 long after you have gone . . .
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can someone tell me what a credit is in the new jobs section. I would like to put in a new order. Are credits the same as USD???