Hedging - page 2
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How to hedge in mt5 trading mechanism ?
MT5 has different Trade and Order Management System as compared to MT4. In MT4, you can BUY and SELL the same pair and each trade is a separate trade, Whereas in MT5, it will be considered one. You can check it yourself on demo and see what happens.
A nice utility you can find here: Simple Hedge Panel
Otherwise, I can recommend this article: A Virtual Order Manager to track orders within the position-centric MetaTrader 5 environment
Here's a link which explains Synthetic_Pairs. The cross_pairs hedges the major_pairs and the majors_pairs hedges the crosses. You can lock_them in a triangle if you trade all_3_pairs. Example: if you Buy_GbpUsd......and Buy_UsdJpy. This gives you the net-effect of Buying_GbpJpy. <==This covers creating a Synthetic_Pair. To lock/hedge GbpJpy, just Sell_GbpJpy in addition to your earlier two positions.
Use Synthetic_Pair if for example you want to trade GbpJpy but the spread is too_high. If trading the two_other pairs gives you a lower spread, then use that instead.
Triangular Arbitrage is useful for Locking(hedging) or Scalping_Arbitrage(not recommended). I personally would use it for diversification by varying the lot_sizes.
I think hedging like that is a bad trading habit which will kill your account sooner or later.
It would be great if some could explain a good way to create hegding.
We have a problem in the UK with Box blight so a good alternative is Box leaved Holly, as it is a Holly it does not suffer from Box blight and will re-grow from woody stems . . . so this creates a very good hedge
Sorry but I don't understand your joke :-(
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hedge I'll get my coat