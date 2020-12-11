Error 133 - page 2

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I also got error code 133 on a demo account.
Error 133 is the broker does not allow the trade. Now this was a problem because it was hedging trade number 4 and would have closed at a (virtual) profit within  this  sequence.
It is now it is dangling in a loss.
I think that the broker, XM.COM, had disabled the opening of new trades today - being Monday the 6th July after the Greek referendum.
Is the same instruction also sent to demo servers?
And is there anyway to protect this situation for live (Cash) trades? 

 
It is also a holiday weekend in the U.S.  Saturday was July 4th.
[Deleted]  

Yes, Sorry there was an error it was on ForexTime platform not XM.com 

I know that I am still on demo account with these people but a good test for when on real cash.  So I contacted their help desk. The guy who 'helped' did not know that much about his job. Constantly he told me about error code 138 - order-send or re-quote error (that I know  is mostly due to an erroneous EA. 
I asked him if he understood that it was not 138 that I was seeking advice but error 133 IE 'Broker does not allow trade'. He patronized me by suggesting I look at the 'experts' file to check the error and then go onto this forum to sort.

I advised him as I wrote the code I was familiar with error codes and wanted to know if it was his brokerage that rejected the trade.... he then disconnected the 'chat' session. 


Hope they send me one of those 'How do your rate our help desk' type of questionnaires.

In the meantime can anyone help in overcoming the problem of error 133 

 
ChrisSouthwood: In the meantime can anyone help in overcoming the problem of error 133 
  1. Terminal and EA settings allowing trading. (Smiley face?)
  2. Investor password
  3. Broker doesn't allow EAs
  4. Market Holiday
  5. Trying to hedge with US broker.
There is nothing that can "overcome the problem" if it's not one of those. If your broker wasn't helpful, get one who is.
 
whroeder1:
  1. Terminal and EA settings allowing trading. (Smiley face?)
  2. Investor password
  3. Broker doesn't allow EAs
  4. Market Holiday
  5. Trying to hedge with US broker.
There is nothing that can "overcome the problem" if it's not one of those. If your broker wasn't helpful, get one who is.
This error 133 came up to me as well, however we could manage it. Issue was with suffixes. My broker using ".m" suffix after the currency pair name (EURUSD.m) . 

Since I'm sending order with this suffix, errors gone. 

 

 
Bela Kovacs: Since I'm sending order with this suffix, errors gone.
Don't hard code it, just use the current _Symbol, so it works on which ever chart you put it on.
 
William Roeder:
  1. Terminal and EA settings allowing trading. (Smiley face?)
  2. Investor password
  3. Broker doesn't allow EAs
  4. Market Holiday
  5. Trying to hedge with US broker.
There is nothing that can "overcome the problem" if it's not one of those. If your broker wasn't helpful, get one who is.

EDITTED!!!(last part with experts log is added)

I believe the problem is not any of above.

This issue happened today when EA placed a SELL_LIMIT(1.71111) at sharp 4:00 am and after that followed modification of order so this order have SL(1.71521) and TP(1.70243).

Milliseconds after this, order was activated at (1.71121) and modification failed.

EURNZD M1

this is journal log:

EURNZD M1 Journal

this is part of experts log:

EURNZD M1 133error

 
  1. Kola: this is journal log:

    You tried to modify a pending order, while it was opening. You can't move stops (or pending prices) closer to the market than the minimum: MODE_STOPLEVEL * _Point or SymbolInfoInteger(SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL).
              Requirements and Limitations in Making Trades - Appendixes - MQL4 Tutorial

    On some ECN type brokers the value might be zero (the broker doesn't know). Use a minimum of two (2) PIPs.

  2. There is no need to create pending orders in code.

    1. The pending has the slight advantage, A) you are closer to the top of the queue (filled quicker), B) there's no round trip network delay (filled quicker.)
    2. Don't worry about it unless you're scalping M1 or trading news.
    3. Humans can't watch the screen 24/7, so they use pending orders; EAs can, so no need for pending orders, have it wait until the market reaches the trigger price and just open an order.
 

@William Roeder I know you are one of the best.

The point is I got this 133 error just because all this happened and this wasn't mentioned in your comment.

This error happens when above criterias are met too.

That's all.

Thank you for advice.


P.S. I've eddited my comment.

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