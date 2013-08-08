MT5 Broker with CET Server Time ?

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Hi All,

I have an EA that needs CET (Central European Time) server time (Same time as the default MT5 demo account time).

I opened an MT5 account with Alpari but they are on GMT+3 and that impacts the performance of my EA. 

Does anyone know which broker has MT5 ECN Accounts with CET Server time ? 

Thanks,

 Wip 

Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties - Documentation on MQL5
 
wiptheman:

Hi All,

I have an EA that needs CET (Central European Time) server time (Same time as the default MT5 demo account time).

I opened an MT5 account with Alpari but they are on GMT+3 and that impacts the performance of my EA. 

Does anyone know which broker has MT5 ECN Accounts with CET Server time ? 

Please read the forum rules . . .  we do not discuss Brokers on this forum.  Please do not try to.
 

My bad I didn't ralize that.

I can't seem to find a way to remove the question? 

 
wiptheman:

My bad I didn't ralize that.

I can't seem to find a way to remove the question? 

There is no need,  it will serve as information for other users who have also forgotten the Forum Rules  ( point 2 )  
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