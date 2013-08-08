MT5 Broker with CET Server Time ?
wiptheman:Please read the forum rules . . . we do not discuss Brokers on this forum. Please do not try to.
Hi All,
I have an EA that needs CET (Central European Time) server time (Same time as the default MT5 demo account time).
I opened an MT5 account with Alpari but they are on GMT+3 and that impacts the performance of my EA.
Does anyone know which broker has MT5 ECN Accounts with CET Server time ?
wiptheman:There is no need, it will serve as information for other users who have also forgotten the Forum Rules ( point 2 )
My bad I didn't ralize that.
I can't seem to find a way to remove the question?
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Hi All,
I have an EA that needs CET (Central European Time) server time (Same time as the default MT5 demo account time).
I opened an MT5 account with Alpari but they are on GMT+3 and that impacts the performance of my EA.
Does anyone know which broker has MT5 ECN Accounts with CET Server time ?
Thanks,
Wip