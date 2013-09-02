Why does zigzag indicator behave like this?
Hi
Can someone explain me why the zigzag indicator behave like this?
The red line is the zigzag, and the blue line should be the zigzag movement in my opinion, or m i wrong?
Witch ZigZag are you using ?
Are you using the default parameters ?
Witch ZigZag are you using ?
Are you using the default parameters ?
Nope
dep 100
dev 5
back 3
I also encountered the same problem long long ago,I think it is related to the algorithm.
You may try the attached zigzag2.
Hi
Can someone explain me why the zigzag indicator behave like this?
The red line is the zigzag, and the blue line should be the zigzag movement in my opinion, or m i wrong?
Can you post details to reproduce your problem, which version of the indicator ? Which symbol, period ?
I just made a screenshot, cant remember the symbol and time. But it is the standard Zigzag indicator that comes with MT4 "sry wrong forum" .
This errors often appear in strategy tester, i will try finding the same error again and post it.
Hi
Can someone explain me why the zigzag indicator behave like this?
The red line is the zigzag, and the blue line should be the zigzag movement in my opinion, or m i wrong?
Can you post details to reproduce your problem, which version of the indicator ? Which symbol, period ?
Version of indicator:
Zigzag.mq4 |
//| Copyright © 2005-2007, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.metaquotes.net/ |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2007, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link "https://www.metaquotes.net/"
Zigzag inputs:
depth 98
dev 5
back 3
Backtesting period: 2013.08.29 - 2013.09.03 Period: H1 Symbol: EURUSD
- www.metaquotes.net
Version of indicator:
Zigzag.mq4 |
//| Copyright © 2005-2007, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| http://www.metaquotes.net/ |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2007, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link "http://www.metaquotes.net/"...
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi
Can someone explain me why the zigzag indicator behave like this?
The red line is the zigzag, and the blue line should be the zigzag movement in my opinion, or m i wrong?