Why does zigzag indicator behave like this?

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Hi

Can someone explain me why the zigzag indicator behave like this?


The red line is the zigzag, and the blue line should be the zigzag movement in my opinion, or m i wrong?

zigzag

 
olzonpon:

Hi

Can someone explain me why the zigzag indicator behave like this?


The red line is the zigzag, and the blue line should be the zigzag movement in my opinion, or m i wrong?


Witch ZigZag are you using ?

Are you using the default parameters

 
wizmoisa:

Witch ZigZag are you using ?

Are you using the default parameters ? 

Nope

dep 100

dev 5

back 3

 

I also encountered the same problem long long ago,I think it is related to the algorithm.

You may try the attached zigzag2.

Files:
ZigZag2.mq4  4 kb
 
olzonpon:

Hi

Can someone explain me why the zigzag indicator behave like this?


The red line is the zigzag, and the blue line should be the zigzag movement in my opinion, or m i wrong?


Can you post details to reproduce your problem, which version of the indicator ? Which symbol, period ?
 
angevoyageur:
Can you post details to reproduce your problem, which version of the indicator ? Which symbol, period ?

I just made a screenshot, cant remember the symbol and time. But it is the standard Zigzag indicator that comes with MT4 "sry wrong forum" .


This errors often appear in strategy tester, i will try finding the same error again and post it.

 
olzonpon:

Hi

Can someone explain me why the zigzag indicator behave like this?


The red line is the zigzag, and the blue line should be the zigzag movement in my opinion, or m i wrong?


The same happens in MT4 with small depth periods.
 
angevoyageur:
Can you post details to reproduce your problem, which version of the indicator ? Which symbol, period ?

Version of indicator:

  Zigzag.mq4 |
//|                 Copyright © 2005-2007, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                       https://www.metaquotes.net/ |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2007, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link      "https://www.metaquotes.net/"


Zigzag inputs:

depth 98

dev 5

back 3



Backtesting period: 2013.08.29 - 2013.09.03 Period: H1 Symbol: EURUSD

z


MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform / MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • www.metaquotes.net
MetaTrader 5 trading platform designed to arrange brokerage services in Forex, CFD, Futures, as well as equity markets
 
olzonpon:

Version of indicator:

  Zigzag.mq4 |
//|                 Copyright © 2005-2007, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                       http://www.metaquotes.net/ |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2007, MetaQuotes Software Corp."

#property link      "http://www.metaquotes.net/"

...
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