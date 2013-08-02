How do you protect your EAs on VPS?
- How to protect an EA
- [WARNING CLOSED!] Any newbie question, so as not to clutter up the forum. Professionals, don't go by. Can't go anywhere without you.
- Protecting an expert advisor
I just hired a XXXXXX. I would like to protect my EAs using some type of cryptography for example, I don't exactly know, or something. What do you recommend to protect your EAs on servers that you do not control? Thank you in advance!
There is no need to Advertise, it is not allowed on this Forum.
You can't protect your EA on a VPS but there are some things you can do:
- don't put the source code on the VPS just use the ex4/ex5
- code your EA to only work with your account number
- consider going colocation with your own server
- www.mql5.com
There is no need to Advertise, it is not allowed on this Forum.
You can't protect your EA on a VPS but there are some things you can do:
- don't put the source code on the VPS just use the ex4/ex5
- code your EA to only work with your account number
- consider going colocation with your own server
Thanks for your solutions! Could you please give a link explaining how to code EAs to only work with a given account number?
Really ? have you looked through the documentation ? have you searched it ? maybe looking for something to do with Account Number ? for example: AccountInfoInteger() with ACCOUNT_LOGIN
I'm happy to help but you will get an answer quicker by searching and learning to find what you need in the Documentation . . . it's not VooDoo
Really ? have you looked through the documentation ? have you searched it ? maybe looking for something to do with Account Number ? for example: AccountInfoInteger() with ACCOUNT_LOGIN
I'm happy to help but you will get an answer quicker by searching and learning to find what you need in the Documentation . . . it's not VooDoo
So it seems that you propose to protect EAs with the use of an if.., I thought you were referring to something for me unknown, maybe more sophisticated. Anybody accessing the source code could easily break that security measure I think right now. Thank you!
So it seems that you propose to protect EAs with the use of an if.., I thought you were referring to something for me unknown, maybe more sophisticated. Anybody accessing the source code could easily break that security measure I think right now. Thank you!
There is no need to Advertise, it is not allowed on this Forum.
You can't protect your EA on a VPS but there are some things you can do:
- don't put the source code on the VPS just use the ex4/ex5
- code your EA to only work with your account number
- consider going colocation with your own server
How do I know what is unknown to you ? I already said don't put your source code on the VPS . . . and I already said that you can't protect your EA on a VPS. All you can do is mitigate the situation . . .
EX4容易被破解。
EX5尚未（据我所知）。
保护服务器+ DLL是唯一的解决方案。
我不能在这里做广告，但谷歌为“保护您的MQL项目由服务器和DLL”
谢谢123
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