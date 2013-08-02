How do you protect your EAs on VPS?

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[Deleted]  
I just hired a XXXXX  {Mod edit}. I would like to protect my EAs using some type of cryptography for example, I don't exactly know, or something. What do you recommend to protect your EAs on servers that you do not control? Thank you in advance!
 
laplacianlab:
I just hired a XXXXXX. I would like to protect my EAs using some type of cryptography for example, I don't exactly know, or something. What do you recommend to protect your EAs on servers that you do not control? Thank you in advance!

There is no need to Advertise,  it is not allowed on this Forum.

You can't protect your EA on a VPS but there are some things you can do:

  • don't put the source code on the VPS just use the ex4/ex5
  • code your EA to only work with your account number 
  • consider going colocation with your own server 

Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Account Properties - Documentation on MQL5
[Deleted]  
RaptorUK:

There is no need to Advertise,  it is not allowed on this Forum.

You can't protect your EA on a VPS but there are some things you can do:

  • don't put the source code on the VPS just use the ex4/ex5
  • code your EA to only work with your account number 
  • consider going colocation with your own server 

Thanks for your solutions! Could you please give a link explaining how to code EAs to only work with a given account number?
 
laplacianlab:
Thanks for your solutions! Could you please give a link explaining how to code EAs to only work with a given account number?

Really ?  have you looked through the documentation ? have you searched it ?  maybe looking for something to do with Account Number ?  for example:  AccountInfoInteger()  with  ACCOUNT_LOGIN

 
I'm happy to help but you will get an answer quicker by searching and learning to find what you need in the Documentation . . .  it's not VooDoo  

[Deleted]  
RaptorUK:

Really ?  have you looked through the documentation ? have you searched it ?  maybe looking for something to do with Account Number ?  for example:  AccountInfoInteger()  with  ACCOUNT_LOGIN

 
I'm happy to help but you will get an answer quicker by searching and learning to find what you need in the Documentation . . .  it's not VooDoo  

So it seems that you propose to protect EAs with the use of an if.., I thought you were referring to something for me unknown, maybe more sophisticated. Anybody accessing the source code could easily break that security measure I think right now. Thank you!

 
laplacianlab:

So it seems that you propose to protect EAs with the use of an if.., I thought you were referring to something for me unknown, maybe more sophisticated. Anybody accessing the source code could easily break that security measure I think right now. Thank you!

RaptorUK:

There is no need to Advertise,  it is not allowed on this Forum.

You can't protect your EA on a VPS but there are some things you can do:

  • don't put the source code on the VPS just use the ex4/ex5
  • code your EA to only work with your account number 
  • consider going colocation with your own server 

How do I know what is unknown to you ?  I already said don't put your source code on the VPS . . .  and I already said that you can't protect your EA on a VPS.  All you can do is mitigate the situation . . .
[Deleted]  
RaptorUK:
How do I know what is unknown to you ?  I already said don't put your source code on the VPS . . .  and I already said that you can't protect your EA on a VPS.  All you can do is mitigate the situation . . .
Ok I understand. Thank you!
 

ex4 easy to be cracked.

ex5 not yet (As I know).

Protection by Server +DLL is the only solution.

I can not advertise here but google for "Protect your MQL project by server and DLL".

 
codersguru:

EX4容易被破解。

EX5尚未（据我所知）。

保护服务器+ DLL是唯一的解决方案。

我不能在这里做广告，但谷歌为“保护您的MQL项目由服务器和DLL”

谢谢123 

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