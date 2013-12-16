Silver Technical Analysis - will primary trend be still bearish or invert soon?

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Any suggestions on possible Silver trend?Silver 07/30/2013
[Deleted]  
I do not know, of course, but some people think that gold was in a bubble that has been burst. I think there is still no sign of a trend reversal in the medium run so now may be a good time to go short on gold and silver. It seems to me that the bearish wave is now resting and therefore the risk for a short position is low.
 

I can not say anything about Silver because of this spike :

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

XAGUSD, D1, 2013.07.30

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

silver d1

XAGUSD, D1, 2013.07.30, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


because indicators are not showing anything reasonable in this case.

 

As to H4 timeframe so this is bearish as a primary trend (price is below kumo; kumo = cloud of Ichimoku indicator), and bearish as secondary too (no any correction or rally was started yet). As to the future so I can not say anything in exact way ... it may be ranging market condition so the price will be within 19.53 and 19.96 support/resistance levels.

MetaTrader Trading Platform Screenshots

XAGUSD, H4, 2013.07.30

MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo

silver h4

XAGUSD, H4, 2013.07.30, MetaQuotes Software Corp., MetaTrader 5, Demo


Ichimoku cloud is thin one so the price can easy break the border of this cloud to go to primary uptrend but it will depends on fundamental news events (economic calendar related).

[Deleted]  
Rosiman:
Any suggestions on possible Silver trend?

Judging by the exponential shape that the gold chart takes at some point, it seems to me it is a bubble!

*Click here to go the website where I took the chart above from



Files:
nasdaq-bubble.gif  4 kb
 

Thank you Sirs,

you have confirmed my opinion. Is still early,flat at the moment. Probably bearish primary trend is close to the end. 

[Deleted]  
Rosiman:

Thank you Sirs,

you have confirmed my opinion. Is still early,flat at the moment. Probably bearish primary trend is close to the end. 

After five months it seems that the gold bubble takes shape.
[Deleted]  
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