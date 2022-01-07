Objectget and objectgetvaluebyshift question - page 3
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Many thanks for your help. Any area where to look first?. The Meta editor shows only warnings. No errors.
Well, if the indicator is working / drawing the trendlines as you expect, focus on the EA.
If the print statements aren't showing, the objects don't exist. Do you have the indicator added to the chart at the same time you run the EA?
If you can't see the lines on the chart, the EA isn't going to work.
Well, if the indicator is working / drawing the trendlines as you expect, focus on the EA.
If the print statements aren't showing, the objects don't exist. Do you have the indicator added to the chart at the same time you run the EA?
If you can't see the lines on the chart, the EA isn't going to work.
Thank you. The indicator is working fine. I am wondering why objects are not visible to EA. The chart object list shows all the trend lines.
Try replacing all of this:
With this:
Try replacing all of this:
With this:
Thanks. The print function is not printing the price. The chart object list shows all the trend lines and are also in the chart. I added "Print("price1: ", price1);" after the first trend line.
Yes, the code I provided only prints if there is a problem.
Do you see any messages in the Experts log?
e.g. "Error: cannot find Trendline1-m30"?
Thanks. The print function is not printing the price. The chart object list shows all the trend lines and are also in the chart. I added "Print("price1: ", price1);" after the first trend line.
Many thanks. It works now. The problem is with disabled auto trading.
Many thanks. It works now. The problem is with disabled auto trading.
Yes, the code I provided only prints if there is a problem.
Do you see any messages in the Experts log?
e.g. "Error: cannot find Trendline1-m30"?