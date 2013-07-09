Unable to create signal - Not accepting broker HFMarkets-Demo Server
nitincool4u:That means your broker doesn't allow MT4/MT5 signals. You have to ask to your broker.
hello
I'm doing really good on a hotforex account. I need to become a signal provider. I tried creating a signal but it's not accepting the broker, I tried the mt4 server name used in the login dialog, even tried normal hotforex, but nothing worked. Looking forward to some help.
I think you forgot to select MetaTrader platform version, choice for MT4 and MT5 is different:
marsel:Thank you marsel, I didn't think to that.
I think you forgot to select MetaTrader platform version, choice for MT4 and MT5 is different:
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hello
I'm doing really good on a hotforex account. I need to become a signal provider. I tried creating a signal but it's not accepting the broker, I tried the mt4 server name used in the login dialog, even tried normal hotforex, but nothing worked. Looking forward to some help.