Unable to create signal - Not accepting broker HFMarkets-Demo Server

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hello

 I'm doing really good on a hotforex account. I need to become a signal provider. I tried creating a signal but it's not accepting the broker, I tried the mt4 server name used in the login dialog, even tried normal hotforex, but nothing worked. Looking forward to some help. 

 
nitincool4u:

hello

 I'm doing really good on a hotforex account. I need to become a signal provider. I tried creating a signal but it's not accepting the broker, I tried the mt4 server name used in the login dialog, even tried normal hotforex, but nothing worked. Looking forward to some help. 

That means your broker doesn't allow MT4/MT5 signals. You have to ask to your broker.
 

I think you forgot to select MetaTrader platform version, choice for MT4 and MT5 is different:

 

 
marsel:

I think you forgot to select MetaTrader platform version, choice for MT4 and MT5 is different:

 

Thank you marsel, I didn't think to that.
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