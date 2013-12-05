Your profitable EA contains how many lines of code?
- How many lines of code, in average, have your EAs?
- Profit Factor of your live EA
- How many trades does your winning system open daily on average? (updated)
is there any relation between number of lines and profitability of an EA ?
Of course, here is the formula :
Of course, here is the formula :
Try this instead https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Source_lines_of_code
- en.wikipedia.org
My ea only contains between 300 to 500 lines. It's a simple one. Seems people are having more complicated eas
When I set out to properly write and EA I decided that I wanted to first code all the functions that any EA I coded would need, so I did just that, I coded a set of standard functions to do the following:
Take a screenshot, Error reporting to screen and via email, Draw Fibonacci retracement, Mutex to avoid trade context busy, Trade Sizer - calculates position size based on %age risk, PlaceTrade - determines if a order should be Market or Pending and is valid then places the trade, CheckTrades - checks for missing SL & TP checks for pending orders becoming invalid, Spread MA function, Watchdog - checks for losing runs of x trades or more checks that losing trades are losing the correct value, trading error handler, Comments as Labels, Status messages
these functions are all reusable and amount to a couple of thousand lines of code . . .
- www.mql5.com
is there any relation between number of lines and profitability of an EA ?
to know the relation of complexity to profitability
When I set out to properly write and EA I decided that I wanted to first code all the functions that any EA I coded would need, so I did just that, I coded a set of standard functions to do the following:
Take a screenshot, Error reporting to screen and via email, Draw Fibonacci retracement, Mutex to avoid trade context busy, Trade Sizer - calculates position size based on %age risk, PlaceTrade - determines if a order should be Market or Pending and is valid then places the trade, CheckTrades - checks for missing SL & TP checks for pending orders becoming invalid, Spread MA function, Watchdog - checks for losing runs of x trades or more checks that losing trades are losing the correct value, trading error handler, Comments as Labels, Status messages
these functions are all reusable and amount to a couple of thousand lines of code . . .
to know the relation of complexity to profitability
Seriously ? There is no relation between complexity and profitability. And there is probably neither relation between the number of lines of code and complexity.
Anyway if someone would like to check this, he can make a study based on the Codebase.
Seriously ? There is no relation between complexity and profitability. And there is probably neither relation between the number of lines of code and complexity.
Anyway if someone would like to check this, he can make a study based on the Codebase.
personal opinion
i feel the more lines of code means more complex.
another things is to check if profitable ea are simple or more complex
personal opinion
i feel the more lines of code means more complex.
another things is to check if profitable ea are simple or more complex
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