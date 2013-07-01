who have no profit ea - page 2
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Whoever started this thread. Even newdigital admitted he deleted an external link. Also look at this line.
" if you have any scalper or any strategy which continuous looses money , you send us the ea. we'll try to make it revers."
That seems crocodile trying to advertise their services here.