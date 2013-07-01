who have no profit ea - page 2

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Hi newdigital please check mql4 forum on adding to codebase. Ive commented there about a difficulty im having. The dropdown menu for selecting category is not working well while clicking add cant work before selecting a category. https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/105492/page3
How to Publish Your Code in the Code Base - MQL4 forum
  • www.mql5.com
How to Publish Your Code in the Code Base - MQL4 forum
 
I do not know about difficulties (I am not moderating mql4). I added few indicators to MT5 Codebase in past and it worked fine. As to MT4 CodeBase - no idea sorry.
 
tonny:

Whoever started this thread. Even newdigital admitted he deleted an external link. Also look at this line.

" if you have any scalper or any strategy which continuous looses money , you send us the ea. we'll try to make it revers."

 That seems crocodile trying to advertise their services here. 

They cannot be advertising coding services,  they can't code,  if they could they won't be placing coding jobs in the Jobs section.  If they are guilty of anything it's trying to get other peoples EAs . . .  but all they did was ask,  if you don't want them to have your EA don't send it to them.  
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