who have no profit ea
I deleted external link on your post ... by the way - I was saying "we" so ... there are many people inside your team? Invite all of them to our mql5 forum, why not? :)
As to serious talking so you can read the following thread about it : New EA
I dont think reversing the ea will make money
Reversing the EA may make money and it may not. it depends on the spreads commission etc
i have many Ea which loose constantly. i will send.
Reversing the EA doesn't make money my friend, if it would, we would all be rich.
Advertising.
tonny:Who ? where ?
Advertising.
Advertising.
RaptorUK:
Who ? where ?
Who ? where ?
Whoever started this thread. Even newdigital admitted he deleted an external link. Also look at this line.
" if you have any scalper or any strategy which continuous looses money , you send us the ea. we'll try to make it revers."
That seems crocodile trying to advertise their services here.
ARE you doing it for free? if yes i will send my loosing EA,
Hi tonny,
Green crocodile is official logo of Lacoste S. A. company so please do not advertise clothes and shoes here.
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every one want to see best expert advisors and this is why people get scammed by scammers, we are experienced forex traders and [link was here] so we have decided to make the things upside down to make profit.
if you have any scalper or any strategy which continuous looses money , you send us the ea. we'll try to make it revers.
I hope no body is going to get harm by this and get a great solution to loosing trades.
Regards
furqan