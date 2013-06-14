percentage indicator daily MetaTrader5

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Hello my friends!!

Im new of this forum, I'm trying a percentage indicator daily (ex. SP500 -1.5%, NASDAQ + 0.5% etc), why I look that in MT is not present; Can you help me??

 

Many thanks!!!!

 

 

Stefano 

 
goldor:

Hello my friends!!

Im new of this forum, I'm trying a percentage indicator daily (ex. SP500 -1.5%, NASDAQ + 0.5% etc), why I look that in MT is not present; Can you help me??

 

Many thanks!!!!

 

 

Stefano 

Where is installed your MT5 platform ? Where do you copied your indicator, which directory ?
 
angevoyageur:
Where is installed your MT5 platform ? Where do you copied your indicator, which directory ?

Hello angevoyageur ,

the indicator I dont' posses, I ask, very kindly, if is possible if there are forum members who own.

 

The directory is: C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 - ActivTrades\MQL5\Indicators  

 

Many thanks! 

 
goldor:

Hello angevoyageur ,

the indicator I dont' posses, I ask, very kindly, if is possible if there are forum members who own.

 

The directory is: C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 - ActivTrades\MQL5\Indicators  

 

Many thanks! 

You asked kindly but not clearly You can search the indicator you need in the codebase or in the market.
 
angevoyageur:
You asked kindly but not clearly You can search the indicator you need in the codebase or in the market.
sorry, my english is not good!! ahaha!! Many thanks!!  ^_^
 
goldor:
sorry, my english is not good!! ahaha!! Many thanks!!  ^_^
You are welcome. Where are you from ?
 
angevoyageur:
You are welcome. Where are you from ?
Italy ?  
 
RaptorUK:
Italy ?  
I guess Iran.
 
angevoyageur:
I guess Iran.
I didn't guess   doesn't mean I'm right though.
 
RaptorUK:
I didn't guess   doesn't mean I'm right though.
My IP locator said Iran but I tried another one who say Italy. Who knows ?
 

Thanks angevoyageur!!

RaptorUK guessed ^_^ ......I come from Rome Italy.......this forum is very beautiful. there are many thyngs.......I'm trying the MT5 in demo with Activetrades, and I'm very satisfied.....is practical and fast.....I really think I'll open an account real

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