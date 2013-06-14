percentage indicator daily MetaTrader5
Hello my friends!!
Im new of this forum, I'm trying a percentage indicator daily (ex. SP500 -1.5%, NASDAQ + 0.5% etc), why I look that in MT is not present; Can you help me??
Many thanks!!!!
Stefano
Where is installed your MT5 platform ? Where do you copied your indicator, which directory ?
Hello angevoyageur ,
the indicator I dont' posses, I ask, very kindly, if is possible if there are forum members who own.
The directory is: C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 - ActivTrades\MQL5\Indicators
Many thanks!
Hello angevoyageur ,
the indicator I dont' posses, I ask, very kindly, if is possible if there are forum members who own.
The directory is: C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 - ActivTrades\MQL5\Indicators
Many thanks!
sorry, my english is not good!! ahaha!! Many thanks!! ^_^
You are welcome. Where are you from ?
Italy ?
I guess Iran.
I didn't guess doesn't mean I'm right though.
Thanks angevoyageur!!
RaptorUK guessed ^_^ ......I come from Rome Italy.......this forum is very beautiful. there are many thyngs.......I'm trying the MT5 in demo with Activetrades, and I'm very satisfied.....is practical and fast.....I really think I'll open an account real
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello my friends!!
Im new of this forum, I'm trying a percentage indicator daily (ex. SP500 -1.5%, NASDAQ + 0.5% etc), why I look that in MT is not present; Can you help me??
Many thanks!!!!
Stefano