percentage indicator daily MetaTrader5 - page 2
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Thanks angevoyageur!!
RaptorUK guessed ^_^ ......I come from Rome Italy.......this forum is very beautiful. there are many thyngs.......I'm trying the MT5 in demo with Activetrades, and I'm very satisfied.....is practical and fast.....I really think I'll open an account real
Sei il benvenuto.
I didn't guess doesn't mean I'm right though.
You win.