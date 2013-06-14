percentage indicator daily MetaTrader5 - page 2

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goldor:

Thanks angevoyageur!!

RaptorUK guessed ^_^ ......I come from Rome Italy.......this forum is very beautiful. there are many thyngs.......I'm trying the MT5 in demo with Activetrades, and I'm very satisfied.....is practical and fast.....I really think I'll open an account real

Sei il benvenuto.

 
RaptorUK:
I didn't guess   doesn't mean I'm right though.
You win.
 
angevoyageur:
You win.
I must have tried the better IP locator first  
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