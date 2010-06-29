When should use POSITION_MAGIC, ORDER_MAGIC, DEAL_MAGIC ?
Hello, please tell us when to use POSITION_MAGIC, ORDER_MAGIC, DEAL_MAGIC? Could you give some examples? Thank you
OrderSend() sequence.
1. OrderSend() call initiates an Order.
2. The Order then initiates a Deal and then Order is closed.
3 On acceptance of Deal by Broker's server, a Symbol Position is opened and then Deal is closed.
ORDER_MAGIC and DEAL_MAGIC would be used in HistorySelect as part of closed Order or Deal selection process.
HistorySelect() Example:
double LastDealPrice() // Last Deal open price for chart symbol { uint total=0; long ticket; string symbol; long magic; HistorySelect(0,TimeCurrent()); total=HistoryDealsTotal(); for(uint i=0;i <total; i++) { ticket=HistoryDealGetTicket(i); symbol=HistoryDealGetString(ticket,DEAL_SYMBOL); magic=HistoryDealGetInteger(ticket,DEAL_MAGIC); if( symbol==Symbol() && magic==MagicNumber) { Lprice=HistoryDealGetDouble(ticket,DEAL_PRICE); } } return(Lprice); }
POSITION_MAGIC is used in current open Position selection process.
PositionSelect() example:
int CurPosLots() // total lots in current symbol position { int total=PositionsTotal(); double lots=0; for (int cnt=0; cnt<total; cnt++) { if(PositionSelect(Sysbol()) ) { if(PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC)==MagicNumber) { lots=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME); } } } return(lots); }
About CurPosLots(), my suggestion is change declaration from int to double to a more precise result.
double CurPosLots()
Thanks, wackena. I have more questions, for example: I have a position which POSITION_MAGIC is 1234, and then I sent an order with same symbol and same direction but ORDER_MAGIC is 4321, you know the two positions will combine as one. So, how dose the POSITION_MAGIC changed?
About CurPosLots(), my suggestion is change declaration from int to double to a more precise result.
Thanks, wackena. I have more questions, for example: I have a position which POSITION_MAGIC is 1234, and then I sent an order with same symbol and same direction but ORDER_MAGIC is 4321, you know the two positions will combine as one. So, how dose the POSITION_MAGIC changed?
I have done the testing, but there is some trouble. When it is debugging, it seems all right.
but if run the script, the result seems wrong. Why?
void OnStart()
{
double Ask=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK);
long posMagic,ordMagic,DeaMagic; double posVOL;
MqlTradeRequest mrequest;
MqlTradeResult mresult;
mrequest.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;
mrequest.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY;
mrequest.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_AON;
mrequest.symbol = _Symbol;
mrequest.price = NormalizeDouble(Ask,_Digits);
mrequest.deviation=10;
//mrequest.sl = NormalizeDouble(mySL,_Digits);
//mrequest.tp = NormalizeDouble(myTP,_Digits);
mrequest.volume = 0.1;
mrequest.magic = 1234;
mrequest.comment="";
OrderSend(mrequest,mresult);
if(mresult.retcode==10009){// || mresult.retcode==10008
if(PositionSelect(_Symbol,100)==true){
posMagic=PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC);
posVOL=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME);
}
if(HistorySelect(0,TimeCurrent())){
ordMagic=HistoryOrderGetInteger(mresult.order,ORDER_MAGIC);
DeaMagic=HistoryDealGetInteger(mresult.deal,DEAL_MAGIC);
}
Print("1:",posMagic," ",ordMagic," ",DeaMagic," ",posVOL," ",mresult.order," ",mresult.deal);
}
MqlTradeRequest mrequest_2;
MqlTradeResult mresult_2;
mrequest_2.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;
mrequest_2.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY;
mrequest_2.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_AON;
mrequest_2.symbol = _Symbol;
mrequest_2.price = NormalizeDouble(Ask,_Digits);
mrequest_2.deviation=10;
//mrequest_2.sl = NormalizeDouble(mySL,_Digits);
//mrequest_2.tp = NormalizeDouble(myTP,_Digits);
mrequest_2.volume = 0.2;
mrequest_2.magic = 4321;
mrequest_2.comment="";
OrderSend(mrequest_2,mresult_2);
if(mresult_2.retcode==10009 ){//|| mresult_2.retcode==10008
if(PositionSelect(_Symbol,100)==true){
posMagic=PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC);
posVOL=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME);
}
if(HistorySelect(0,TimeCurrent())){
ordMagic=HistoryOrderGetInteger(mresult_2.order,ORDER_MAGIC);
DeaMagic=HistoryDealGetInteger(mresult_2.deal,DEAL_MAGIC);
}
Print("2:",posMagic," ",ordMagic," ",DeaMagic," ",posVOL," ",mresult_2.order," ",mresult_2.deal);
}
}
I found I can get mresult_2.order and mresult_2.deal but there isn't this order ticket or deal ticket in "History" ! Why?
I found I have to select "All History" manually again to show the last ticket!! That is no good.
Try this: HistorySelectByPosition() works in Demo, but does not work in Strategy Tester(ST). MetaQuotes is checking out the problem with ST.
uint pos_total, total, order_total, deal_total; long pos_id; long order_ticket, deal_ticket; uint ord=0; uint dea=0; pos_total=PositionsTotal(); // total number of open positions for(uint i=0;i<pos_total;i++) { if(PositionGetSymbol(i)==_Symbol) { posMagic=PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC); posVOL=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME); pos_id=PositionGetInteger(POSITION_IDENTIFIER); // find postion ID HistorySelectByPosition(pos_id); order_total=HistoryOrdersTotal(); for(uint t=0;t<order_total;t++) { order_ticket=HistoryOrderGetTicket(t); ordMagic=HistoryOrderGetInteger(order_ticket,ORDER_MAGIC); if(order_total>0) { ord++; Print("Order # ",ord," ordMagic ",ordMagic); } } deal_total=HistoryDealsTotal(); for(uint x=0;x<deal_total;x++) { deal_ticket=HistoryDealGetTicket(x); dealMagic=HistoryDealGetInteger(deal_ticket,DEAL_MAGIC); if(deal_total>0) { dea++; Print("Deal # ",dea," dealMagic ",dealMagic); } } Print("2:",posMagic," ",ordMagic," ",DeaMagic," ",posVOL," ",order_ticket," ",mresult_2.order," ",deal_ticket," ",mresult_2.deal); } }
Hi, wackena, I think the problem is: The "History" tab can't refresh automatically after HistorySelect() function.
You could test it with follow code:
void OnStart()
{
long posMagic_1,posMagic_2,ordMagic,DeaMagic; double posVOL_1,posVOL_2;
double Ask=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_ASK);
HistorySelect(0,TimeCurrent());
MqlTradeRequest mrequest;
MqlTradeResult mresult;
mrequest.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;
mrequest.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY;
mrequest.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_AON;
mrequest.symbol = _Symbol;
mrequest.price = NormalizeDouble(Ask,_Digits);
mrequest.deviation=10;
//mrequest.sl = NormalizeDouble(mySL,_Digits);
//mrequest.tp = NormalizeDouble(myTP,_Digits);
mrequest.volume = 0.1;
mrequest.magic = 1234;
mrequest.comment="";
OrderSend(mrequest,mresult);
}
then you please do some deals and check "History" tab.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello, please tell us when to use POSITION_MAGIC, ORDER_MAGIC, DEAL_MAGIC? Could you give some examples? Thank you