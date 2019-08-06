Is it wise to trade while under the influence of alcohol? - page 2
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no i dont ive never liked it maybe only on special events/holidays do you?
If you are ready to lost when trading, the best to do is to trade under the influence of alcohol .
I think - next poll may be on how many bottles :) the other poll - which bottles, and next one - which strategy are you using while drinking those bottles ...
Im impress from Moderators who allowed this kind of debate, well done more knowledge