Is it wise to trade while under the influence of alcohol? - page 2

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tonny:
no i dont ive never liked it maybe only on special events/holidays  do you?
All the time, especially when I have to moderate the forum
 
If you are ready to lost when trading, the best to do is to  trade under the influence of alcohol .
 
gbemi1 AJAYI:
If you are ready to lost when trading, the best to do is to  trade under the influence of alcohol .
may actually end up losing more than just money, eg, driving under influence and 🤕crash the car, or worst kill somebody and end up in🕋, even if not, you would have wasted money buying those bottles, can give cola a try, at least you might just get diabetes. Even if you watch limit of alchohol that bottle cost some $, and if its bootleg, again end up in 🕋
 
Do whatever as long as it's your money lol
 
Sergey Golubev:
I think - next poll may be on how many bottles :) the other poll - which bottles, and next one - which strategy are you using while drinking those bottles ...

Im impress from Moderators who allowed this kind of debate, well done more knowledge 

[Deleted]  
I'm not sure about alcohol but I've heard it said the calming effects of 'buda' facilitate manual trading.   
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