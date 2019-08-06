Is it wise to trade while under the influence of alcohol?
- How do you spend the credits earned here?
- A coding book
- 6 daily candles in a week mess with indicators?
Really? We needed another pool for this !! When does business and influence ever a wise idea?
I think - next poll may be on how many bottles :) the other poll - which bottles, and next one - which strategy are you using while drinking those bottles ...
newdigital:This is the general section of the Forum, what next ? pictures of cats ?
I think - next poll may be on how many bottles :) the other poll - which bottles, and next one - which strategy are you using while drinking those bottles ...
I think - next poll may be on how many bottles :) the other poll - which bottles, and next one - which strategy are you using while drinking those bottles ...
We have just one traders joking thread (to collect everything related inside one thread). Seems tonny created the second one. what next? picture of bottles. :)
newdigital:Maybe we need a Polls thread where all Polls can be grouped . . . suggest it to the Service Desk. We also need a Video thread where all videos can be posted in one place, etc, etc.
We have just one traders joking thread (to collect everything related inside one thread). Seems tonny created the second one. what next? picture of bottles. :)
We have just one traders joking thread (to collect everything related inside one thread). Seems tonny created the second one. what next? picture of bottles. :)
RaptorUK:Yes, that's right. And coding thread ... etc. And after that - we will get whole the forum in general section and will place many images of cats there :) one thread per cat (or one cat per thread). :)
Maybe we need a Polls thread where all Polls can be grouped . . . suggest it to the Service Desk. We also need a Video thread where all videos can be posted in one place, etc, etc.
Maybe we need a Polls thread where all Polls can be grouped . . . suggest it to the Service Desk. We also need a Video thread where all videos can be posted in one place, etc, etc.
newdigital:
Yes, that's right. And coding thread ... etc. And after that - we will get whole the forum in general section and will place many images of cats there :) one thread per cat (or one cat per thread). :)
Yes, that's right. And coding thread ... etc. And after that - we will get whole the forum in general section and will place many images of cats there :) one thread per cat (or one cat per thread). :)
personally i dont drink
tonny:Are you sure ? I thought it could explain a lot.
personally i dont drink
personally i dont drink
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