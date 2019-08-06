Is it wise to trade while under the influence of alcohol?

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  • 38% (12)
  • 38% (12)
  • 25% (8)
Total voters: 32
 
Really? We needed another pool for this !! When does business and influence ever a wise idea?
 
I think - next poll may be on how many bottles :) the other poll - which bottles, and next one - which strategy are you using while drinking those bottles ...
 
newdigital:
I think - next poll may be on how many bottles :) the other poll - which bottles, and next one - which strategy are you using while drinking those bottles ...
This is the general section of the Forum,  what next ?  pictures of cats ? 
 

We have just one traders joking thread (to collect everything related inside one thread). Seems tonny created the second one. what next? picture of bottles. :)


 
newdigital:

We have just one traders joking thread (to collect everything related inside one thread). Seems tonny created the second one. what next? picture of bottles. :)

Maybe we need a Polls thread where all Polls can be grouped  . . .  suggest it to the Service Desk.  We also need a Video thread where all videos can be posted in one place, etc, etc.
 
RaptorUK:
Maybe we need a Polls thread where all Polls can be grouped  . . .  suggest it to the Service Desk.  We also need a Video thread where all videos can be posted in one place, etc, etc.
Yes, that's right. And coding thread ... etc. And after that - we will get whole the forum in general section and will place many images of cats there :) one thread per cat (or one cat per thread). :)
 
newdigital:
Yes, that's right. And coding thread ... etc. And after that - we will get whole the forum in general section and will place many images of cats there :) one thread per cat (or one cat per thread). :)
 
personally i dont drink  
 
tonny:
personally i dont drink  
Are you sure ? I thought it could explain a lot.
 
angevoyageur:
Are you sure ? I thought it could explain a lot.
no i dont ive never liked it maybe only on special events/holidays  do you? Your profile pic looks alcoholic.
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