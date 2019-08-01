Carry Trade
Hi
Is there anyone who has to deal with the carry Trade ?
What is Carry Trade?
Did you know there is a trading system that can make money if price stayed exactly the same for long periods of time?
Well there is and it's one the most popular ways of making money by many of the biggest and baddest money manager mamajamas in the financial universe!
It's called the "Carry Trade"
A carry trade involves borrowing or selling a financial instrument with a low interest rate, then using it to purchase a financial instrument with a higher interest rate.
While you are paying the low interest rate on the financial instrument you borrowed/sold, you are collecting higher interest on the financial instrument you purchased. Thus your profit is the money you collect from the interest rate differential.
For example:
Let's say you go to a bank and borrow $10,000. Their lending fee is 1% of the $10,000 every year.
With that borrowed money, you turn around and purchase a $10,000 bond that pays 5% a year.
What's your profit?
Anyone?
You got it! It's 4% a year! The difference between interest rates!
By now you're probably thinking, "That doesn't sound as exciting or profitable as catching swings in the market."
However, when you apply it to the spot forex market, with its higher leverage and daily interest payments, sitting back and watching your account grow daily can get pretty sexy.
To give you an idea, a 3% interest rate differential becomes 60% annual interest a year on an account that is 20 times leveraged!
In this section, we will discuss how carry trades work, when they will work, and when they will NOT work.
We will also tackle risk aversion (WTH is that?!? Don't worry, like we said, we'll be talking more about it later).
- www.babypips.com
Hello Nilo hope this helps ,
hi toni I know what is carry trade, and i visit this link. :(
Thnak doshur But your Drawdown was 40 %
yup, i know my dd is 40%, my system / strategy is like that
u need to look deeper than that.
for those system whose dd is small, then what is their equity/balance dd?
it is either u look at my balance or my equity growth. :)
