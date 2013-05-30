when you optimise your EA

New comment
 

do you use flat lots or with money management

how does it affect your results like profit factor, dd, recovery factor... 

 
I hope many experts will be able to answer your question, but as far as i am concerned, an EA should be tested/optimised using the same lot size over long period of time to determine profit factor and RF and DD. Just my thoughts :)
 
Shunmas:
I hope many experts will be able to answer your question, but as far as i am concerned, an EA should be tested/optimised using the same lot size over long period of time to determine profit factor and RF and DD. Just my thoughts :)

that's what I'm using too

hope to hear what others had been doing 

 
Over long periods as i learnt from this forum and with different pairs, hope to learn from experts about this more
 
doshur:

do you use flat lots or with money management

how does it affect your results like profit factor, dd, recovery factor... 

This is a very interesting question, but i don't think there is a simple answer. In my opinion there are pros and cons for each option, I wonder if best solution isn't to test both. But I do not have strong views.
 
angevoyageur:
This is a very interesting question, but i don't think there is a simple answer. In my opinion there are pros and cons for each option, I wonder if best solution isn't to test both. But I do not have strong views.
all my questions are interesting
 
doshur:
all my questions are interesting
 
In optimisation flat lots is best. Incremental lots can be used thereafter when the best parameters have been discovered. My opinion.
 
tonny:
In optimisation flat lots is best. Incremental lots can be used thereafter when the best parameters have been discovered. My opinion.
but after getting the best parameters with flat lots. why do you need to optimise again with incremental lots?
 
doshur:
but after getting the best parameters with flat lots. why do you need to optimise again with incremental lots?
I meant can be used now in trading not again in optimisation. By having the best parameters it means you already optimised and found the best parameters.
 
doshur:
but after getting the best parameters with flat lots. why do you need to optimise again with incremental lots?
You may need to optimise the performance of your MM strategy  
12
New comment