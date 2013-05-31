connect to vps
need help connecting to vpn
set proxy
Ctrl+o -> server -> enable proxy server -> proxy
need help connecting to vpn
What does a VPN has to do with MT5/Mql5 ?
Actually I meant VPS. I don't have the time to watch the trades all day long. Doesn't it make sense/cents(pun intended) to have the account open and trading in the markets? I'm not a programmer so forgive me if I sound like I don't know what I'm talking about. This is all new to me
Ok, I understand now. I thought most ea's were "setup" the same way except for the special programing. The broker didn't have a clue, but the issue is resolved now. I'm having an an issue sending private messages.
I go to the persons profile, type message , hit send.....is that correct or am I missing something? Oh, thanks for the comments!
- 2010.02.25
- MetaQuotes Software Corp.
- www.mql5.com
Ok, I understand now. I thought most ea's were "setup" the same way except for the special programing. The broker didn't have a clue, but the issue is resolved now. I'm having an an issue sending private messages.
I go to the persons profile, type message , hit send.....is that correct or am I missing something? Oh, thanks for the comments!
Go to the persons profile, click Send Message,
type your message, click Send message
Ok, I understand now. I thought most ea's were "setup" the same way except for the special programing. The broker didn't have a clue, but the issue is resolved now. I'm having an an issue sending private messages.
I go to the persons profile, type message , hit send.....is that correct or am I missing something? Oh, thanks for the comments!
Follow RaptorUk procedure, when your message is typed, click Add button.
This article could help you.
Follow RaptorUk procedure, when your message is typed, click Add button.
This article could help you.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use