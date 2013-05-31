connect to vps

need help connecting to vpn
 
set proxy 

Ctrl+o -> server -> enable proxy  server -> proxy 

[Deleted]  
hay conec
 
What does a VPN has to do with MT5/Mql5 ?
 
Actually I meant VPS. I don't have the time to watch the trades all day long. Doesn't it make sense/cents(pun intended) to have the account open and trading in the markets? I'm not a programmer so forgive me if I sound like I don't know what I'm talking about. This is all new to me
 
Ok, so if you have a problem to use your VPS, first thing to do is to ask support to your VPS provider. If the VPS is provided by your broker, ask your broker. If all of that doesn't work, try to formulate your issue with some details.
 
The best person to help you on this is your vps provider because we dont know how they have set it up but its usually via remote desktop connection if your pc is running windows.
 

Ok, I understand now. I thought most ea's were "setup" the same way except for the special programing. The broker didn't have a clue, but the issue is resolved now. I'm having an an issue sending private messages

I go to the persons profile, type message , hit send.....is that correct or am I missing something? Oh, thanks for the comments! 

Go to the persons profile,  click Send Message,

 

 type your message,  click Send message

 

 

 
Follow RaptorUk procedure, when your message is typed, click Add button.

This article could help you.

 
Thanks for the help
