To choose the best signal, do you think also necessary In the trades's history the data of the datatime opening, datatime closing, opening price, closing price and price Stop Loss?

  • 46% (17)
  • 24% (9)
  • 14% (5)
  • 16% (6)
Total voters: 37
 
 To better decision, I think that this informations are missing  in the trades's history  of the signal providers.
 
Sorry,  I can't vote.  I want to vote No,  but I don't want to vote   "the existing informations are sufficient" . . .  so I can't vote.
 
PauloBrasil:

I am sorry, Unfortunately I can not reedit, also I can not delete and to do again .

I did not find how to do! 

I can edit it,  tell me what options you want added/removed and I will change it,  the current votes will be lost though.
 
Putting this poll in evidence!
 
Opening/closing time/price are already available in the history, seems to me. Only stoploss, takeprofit aren't always available. I missed something ?
angevoyageur:
Opening/closing time/price are already available in the history, seems to me. Only stoploss, takeprofit aren't always available. I missed something ?

Yes, but Opening / closing time / price only appears when the signal provider makes available, see the example below, the historic of two different signals.

I want to have the option to see all the information of the signal that I will be buying, of the same way I see the history in the my platform of  business at my house, in my computer.

The way as the history is shown, me lack subsidies to analyze and choose the best signal to my way of investing. This is very personal, and the way is being placed, looks
 like  someone wants to hide something, I think that  lacks transparency for the  subscriber.

 

Ok, I see. The first signal is an MT5 signal, the second an MT4.

With MT5, the information is the same but presented differently. The line with direction = in are the opening of a trade, the line with direction = out are the closing.

 
angevoyageur:

Ok, I see. The first signal is an MT5 signal, the second an MT4.

With MT5, the information is the same but presented differently. The line with direction = in are the opening of a trade, the line with direction = out are the closing.

Yes,  MT5 is clearly superior to MT4  
 
RaptorUK:
Yes,  MT5 is clearly superior to MT4  
You are off-topic :-D
