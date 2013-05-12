To choose the best signal, do you think also necessary In the trades's history the data of the datatime opening, datatime closing, opening price, closing price and price Stop Loss?
I am sorry, Unfortunately I can not reedit, also I can not delete and to do again .
I did not find how to do!
Opening/closing time/price are already available in the history, seems to me. Only stoploss, takeprofit aren't always available. I missed something ?
Yes, but Opening / closing time / price only appears when the signal provider makes available, see the example below, the historic of two different signals.
I want to have the option to see all the information of the signal that I will be buying, of the same way I see the history in the my platform of business at my house, in my computer.
Ok, I see. The first signal is an MT5 signal, the second an MT4.
With MT5, the information is the same but presented differently. The line with direction = in are the opening of a trade, the line with direction = out are the closing.
Yes, MT5 is clearly superior to MT4
