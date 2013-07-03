Seminar on the Advantages of MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 5 Gateway to WSE Successfully Held in Warsaw
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The Seminar on the Advantages of MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 5 Gateway to WSE was successfully held in Warsaw Marriott Hotel on June 27, 2013. The gateway to the Warsaw Stock Exchange attracted a great interest of a number of key Polish financial market players, especially WSE members. The seminar participants were not only interested in presentation of the gateway but also in upgrading from MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 5.
"The Polish financial market demonstrates steady growth. We see great potential for brokers in this region and intend to strengthen and expand our presence here", sums up Renat Fatkhullin, CEO of MetaQuotes Software Corp. - "We are pleased to have organized the seminar, seeing that our expectations have been adequate: we have reached an agreement with one brokerage company and are currently negotiating contracts with a number of other companies. We are committed to further development in this area and look forward to new achievements".