aliascool:
Thank you for your help & time. I really appreciated it.

You can report your bug, write to ServiceDesk.

I am trying to reproduce mine to report it also.

Hello,
It  has  been  a month that this discussion was open, the problem was solved?

Thanks
 
Seems all is ok now with build 803.
 

My trailing stop is missing after update. Is there a way to fix it?

no trail stop No trail2

 
No problem withh build 3211 -

 
Thank you Sergei. I have the Ava Trade version. I noticed it is full of bugs like missing or incomplete chart bar and missing stop loss...


Could I replace some files of the Ava Trade version with the original to solve the problem but without losing account info, profiles, etc? 

 
I do not know about files ...
I am having 3219 build now (from MetaQuotes, seems - original one).

By the way, MT5 from MetaQuotes and yours from Ava Trade should be same MT5 ...
Anyway, you can do the same as I did several months ago:

How to install clean MT4 and any build of MT5 (3 examples with screenshots): this page

I want to repeat - I have no idea about the files/profiles/etc ... the files should be on same place ... but - who knows ...
But you should login to your trading account (and fill Community tab) once again for example.

Or you can open MetaQuotes-Demo using same Ava Trade version and update for new build, and connect to  Ava Trade trading account once again:




