Thank you for your help & time. I really appreciated it.
You can report your bug, write to ServiceDesk.
I am trying to reproduce mine to report it also.
My trailing stop is missing after update. Is there a way to fix it?
No problem withh build 3211 -
Thank you Sergei. I have the Ava Trade version. I noticed it is full of bugs like missing or incomplete chart bar and missing stop loss...
Could I replace some files of the Ava Trade version with the original to solve the problem but without losing account info, profiles, etc?
I do not know about files ...
I am having 3219 build now (from MetaQuotes, seems - original one).
By the way, MT5 from MetaQuotes and yours from Ava Trade should be same MT5 ...
Anyway, you can do the same as I did several months ago:
How to install clean MT4 and any build of MT5 (3 examples with screenshots): this page
I want to repeat - I have no idea about the files/profiles/etc ... the files should be on same place ... but - who knows ...
But you should login to your trading account (and fill Community tab) once again for example.
Or you can open MetaQuotes-Demo using same Ava Trade version and update for new build, and connect to Ava Trade trading account once again: