The MT5 major BUG, The EA is loaded into the chart automatically be removed every time
i think the problem is from your code
EA 代码有bug
i think the problem is from your code
EA 代码有bug
i think the problem is from your code
EA 代码有bug
这个EA在好多货币兑当中加载运行着呢，每隔一两天，总有一到两个货币兑的EA自动移除……
想不通什么问题了……
The EA load and run a lot of currencies against which way to go, every day or two, there is always one or two currencies against the EA automatically removed ......
Can not figure out what the problem is ......
这个EA在好多货币兑当中加载运行着呢，每隔一两天，总有一到两个货币兑的EA自动移除……
想不通什么问题了……
The EA load and run a lot of currencies against which way to go, every day or two, there is always one or two currencies against the EA automatically removed ......
Can not figure out what the problem is ......
If no problem with your EA, maybe the problem come from your pc because not enough memory/resources. Have you already used Strategy Tester?
This configuration should be competent.The Strategy Tester What does this mean?
MT5 EA is loaded into the chart automatically be removed every time.What is the problem?
Last've been here asked: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/11544
Take a look at what the problem is?
So why do you need two threads about the same subject ? please do not double post.
As you were asked in the other thread . . . . what is in the Experts tab ? do you have divide by zero errors ?
那么，为什么你需要两个线程有关同一主题？请不要双岗。
当你被要求在其他线程。。。。在“专家”选项卡是什么？你有没有零错误的鸿沟？
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
MT5 EA is loaded into the chart automatically be removed every time.What is the problem?
Last've been here asked: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/11544
Take a look at what the problem is?