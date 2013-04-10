The MT5 major BUG, The EA is loaded into the chart automatically be removed every time

MT5 EA is loaded into the chart automatically be removed every time.What is the problem?

 

 

 

Last've been here asked: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/11544

 

 Take a look at what the problem is?

 

i think the problem is from your code

 EA 代码有bug

 
不应该呀……
 
这个EA在好多货币兑当中加载运行着呢，每隔一两天，总有一到两个货币兑的EA自动移除……

 

想不通什么问题了…… 

 

The EA load and run a lot of currencies against which way to go, every day or two, there is always one or two currencies against the EA automatically removed ......


 


Can not figure out what the problem is ...... 

 
If no problem with your EA, maybe the problem come from your pc because not enough memory/resources. Have you already used Strategy Tester?
 
This configuration should be competent.The Strategy Tester What does this mean?

 
So why do you need two threads about the same subject ?  please do not double post.

 

As you were asked in the other thread . . . .  what is in the Experts tab ?  do you have divide by zero errors ? 

 
Very sorry I do not know
 
You do not know what ?  why you created 2 threads on the same subject ? or if you have divide by zero errors ?   check the experts log file . . .
 
Send me EA (.mq5 with source codes) - I can check out for you.
